Falcons agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

The 2024 NFL Draft brought the Falcons eight players. Another 10 come in through the UDFA wave that follows the tentpole event each year.

Apr 30, 2024 at 11:26 AM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents, the team announced Monday.

The 2024 NFL Draft concluded Saturday, with the Falcons bringing in eight rookies from the seven-round tentpole event. Then, the second wave of discussions with former collegiate athletes began.

Below is a full list of the expected UDFA signings that followed.

Table inside Article
Player Position Height Weight College
Ryan Coll OL 6-5 324 Richmond
JaQuae Jackson WR 6-2 190 Rutgers
John Paddock QB 6-0 190 Illinois
Jayden Price CB 6-0 184 North Dakota State
Anthony Sao CB 6-1 200 MidAmerica Nazarene
Ryan Sanborn P 6-3 211 Texas
Austin Stogner TE 6-6 258 Oklahoma
Trey Vaval CB 6-0 170 Minnesota State-Mankato
Isaiah Wooden WR 5-9 170 Southern Utah
Nolan Potter OL 6-6 301 Northern Illinois

