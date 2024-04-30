Falcons agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents, the team announced Monday.
The 2024 NFL Draft concluded Saturday, with the Falcons bringing in eight rookies from the seven-round tentpole event. Then, the second wave of discussions with former collegiate athletes began.
Below is a full list of the expected UDFA signings that followed.
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|College
|Ryan Coll
|OL
|6-5
|324
|Richmond
|JaQuae Jackson
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Rutgers
|John Paddock
|QB
|6-0
|190
|Illinois
|Jayden Price
|CB
|6-0
|184
|North Dakota State
|Anthony Sao
|CB
|6-1
|200
|MidAmerica Nazarene
|Ryan Sanborn
|P
|6-3
|211
|Texas
|Austin Stogner
|TE
|6-6
|258
|Oklahoma
|Trey Vaval
|CB
|6-0
|170
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Isaiah Wooden
|WR
|5-9
|170
|Southern Utah
|Nolan Potter
|OL
|6-6
|301
|Northern Illinois