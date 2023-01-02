Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's impact, Arthur Smith's flexible scheme and Desmond Ridder's next steps

The Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday, with a come-from-behind 20-19 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It was a big moment for the locker room, which was disappointed to slide out of playoff contention during a second-half downturn.

It didn't cost the Falcons much in terms of NFL Draft positioning, sliding from the No. 6 slot to No. 7 after the win. They can't go any higher than six, but could drop a bit with a win over Tampa Bay in a game irrelevant to playoff proceedings and a few losses by teams with similar records.

This final game is more about evaluation that anything else, and we take a look at some important evaluation points for how this season went and what needs to improve heading into a pivotal 2023 campaign.

We talk about all of that in this Monday edition of Bair Mail :

Zackery Goodknight from Dallas, Tex.

I have this gut feeling since Patterson broke the return record that he'd potentially retire after this season. Are there any indications of that? And if that does happen, does RB become a need in the off-season or do you feel Atlanta keeps the same crew they used in Patterson's absence earlier in the season? Obviously Allgeier is their guy for the future. He has shown plenty.

Bair: I don't think retirement is in his thoughts right now. Last year, he was talking about playing for several more seasons. Cordarrelle Patterson is in the midst of a career renaissance playing with Arthur Smith and I don't think he wants it to end. He has an individualized workout schedule, and essentially gets himself ready for the season. While this season hasn't gone perfect, Patterson still plays a vital role that will enhance his versatility now that Tyler Allgeier has emerged as a three-down back.

CP is under contract for next season and I'd bet the Falcons want to honor that deal. Allgeier is obviously around. So is Avery Williams, who has found a niche within the offense after playing defensive back last season. Caleb Huntley suffered an Achilles' injury late in the year, so the Falcons might grab an insurance policy if he's not ready for a while or doesn't have the same explosiveness and burst right away. I would caution against anyone counting him out, though. He's as tough as they come.