NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Ravens stay on top, Eagles drop and Falcons move after loss to Bears

The wide-open NFC South remains tight as we move toward the last game of the regular season. 

Jan 02, 2024
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

We had another week of Lamar Jackson doing Lamar Jackson things. That guy can play, and he should be the face of the NFL moving forward, no matter how the Baltimore Ravens fare. Yeah, he's that good.

We also saw a number of clutch performances in Week 17 that helped clarify the playoff picture, including big moments from the Colts, L.A. Rams, Bills and Steelers.

And then there was the Lions game on Saturday, where reporting as eligible became a big deal for a Detroit team that would've had a shot at the No. 1 seed with a win. Now we'll likely get a super mad Dan Campbell and his Lions facing off with Matthew Stafford and the Rams in the wild-card round. That's a get-your-popcorn moment to be sure.

The Falcons got beat by the Bears but still have hope alive, so they're in the hunt alongside several teams in the NFC.

Let's see how they all shake out in these Week 18 NFL power rankings:

(13-3)
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh should never ever take a foot off the gas. This is the NFL.

(12-4)
2
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
49ers locked up the NFC's No. 1 seed. Not that Levi's Stadium is a huge home-field advantage.
(11-5)
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Miami didn't just lose to the Ravens. The Dolphins got dominated. That's a loud alarm clock when you're in deep sleep.
(10-6)
4
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
It's baffling how the Bills can be the No. 2 seed (by beating Miami) or in far worse shape. What a roller-coaster season.
(10-6)
5
5
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Another AFC West title. A golden era in KC.
(11-5)
6
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell has every right to be mad.
(11-5)
7
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys are gonna get gifted the NFC East. That's weird, wild stuff.
(11-5)
8
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns are in the playoffs. With Joe Flacco as QB1. And with a $46 million Deshaun Watson unavailable. Wrap your brain around that.
(11-4)
9
4
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Legit question to which I don't have an answer: What on Earth is going on with the Eagles?
(9-7)
10
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford vs. Detroit in the playoffs. Get your popcorn ready.
(8-8)
11
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Could've sealed the NFC South deal vs. New Orleans. Can do so against Carolina.
(9-7)
12
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Can C.J. Stroud win a division in his first year? Could be the first of many.
(9-7)
13
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Gonna be a tight finish in the AFC South.
(9-7)
14
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Colts are doing all this with Gardner Minshew at QB. Impressive stuff.
(9-7)
15
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches. Like, ever.
(8-8)
16
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
If the 'Hawks don't make the playoffs, that would be a setback.
(8-8)
17
4
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love's a keeper.
(8-8)
18
6
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints are still in it after a dominant showing against Tampa Bay where they had to win.


(7-9)
19
5
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
To trade Justin Fields or not to trade? That is the (tough as heck) question.
(8-9)
20
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
The Jake Browning run has come to a close outside the playoff picture. Shows how much they need Joe Burrow (and friends) in Cincy.
(7-9)
21
3
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Don't let a bad showing detract from the fact that Antonio Pierce is the guy. And that the Raiders need a new quarterback.
(7-9)
22
3
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons still have life in the NFC South. Can they take advantage of it (and get some help)?
(7-9)
23
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Had to beat the Packers. Didn't. Vikings need a quarterback of the future.
(8-8)
24
4
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Gotta be a better way to treat Russell Wilson than that.
(6-10)
25
Jets_table
New York Jets
The Jets are just waiting for Aaron Rodgers in 2024. As they have been all year.
(3-12)
26
4
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals showed real fight against the Eagles when they could've laid down and died. That ain't nothing.
(4-12)
27
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
There's nothing like this season to make the Patriots realize how great they had it with Tom Brady.
(5-11)
28
2
Giants_table
New York Giants
Is Daniel Jones really the hope for future?
(5-11)
29
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
This Chargers season can't end soon enough.
(5-11)
30
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
We'd normally ask for a regime change for a team this bad, but not with Mike Vrabel. He can lead the Titans back to prosperity.
(4-12)
31
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
We've got a house cleaning coming to the District.
(2-14)
32
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Zero points against a Trevor Lawrence-less Jags team. Falcons should be worried about whether Carolina can beat the Bucs on Sunday.

