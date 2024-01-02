NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Ravens stay on top, Eagles drop and Falcons move after loss to Bears

We had another week of Lamar Jackson doing Lamar Jackson things. That guy can play, and he should be the face of the NFL moving forward, no matter how the Baltimore Ravens fare. Yeah, he's that good.

We also saw a number of clutch performances in Week 17 that helped clarify the playoff picture, including big moments from the Colts, L.A. Rams, Bills and Steelers.

And then there was the Lions game on Saturday, where reporting as eligible became a big deal for a Detroit team that would've had a shot at the No. 1 seed with a win. Now we'll likely get a super mad Dan Campbell and his Lions facing off with Matthew Stafford and the Rams in the wild-card round. That's a get-your-popcorn moment to be sure.

The Falcons got beat by the Bears but still have hope alive, so they're in the hunt alongside several teams in the NFC.