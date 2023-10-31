NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles on top, 49ers fall, Jaguars move into elite class and Falcons, Saints very close

Remember way back when, like, a four NFL power rankings ago, when I said the 49ers were a juggernaut that might not get beat? Yeah. Me neither.

San Francisco -- as a note, they practice and play 50 miles from the city -- have looked mortal during a three-game losing streak that seems shocking considering their level of talent. That puts Philadelphia into the top spot, because they just don't lose. That's different that what we've seen from several top teams except the Eagles and the Jaguars, who have now won five straight. 

That Jacksonville team is good and has joined the ranks of the elite after Week 8. 

The NFC South tightened up, as you should expect all season, with the Falcons still sitting atop the division at 4-4 after a loss to Tennessee. The Saints are also at .500, with some explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay's on a slide and Carolina won its first game of the season. 

Let's take a look at how things line up in the NFC South and around the league in these Week 9 power rankings:

(7-1)
1
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts line: 29-for-38, 319 passing yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That's, you know, good.

(6-2)
2
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
That glove on Pat Mahomes' non-throwing hand wasn't there for style. That, and tons of snow probably contributed to a surprise upset.
(6-2)
3
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags started slow but have won five straight. This team is legit.
(6-2)
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Google what has happened to Miami's offensive line injury-wise. Brutal.
(6-2)
5
2
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
The Lions looked like the Lions again. That team is so dangerous.
(6-2)
6
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens run game seems to have found itself. Gus Edwards was excellent in Week 8.
(4-3)
7
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals are back. That should scare every team in the AFC.
(5-3)
8
8
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Did the 49ers forget how to play football?
(5-2)
9
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
So inconsistent but, when they're good, they're really good.
(5-2)
10
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
The first place team in the NFC West after Week 8 is...the Seattle Seahawks?
(5-3)
11
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Let's see 'em do it two games in a row.
(4-3)
12
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns defense is good. Quarterbacks? Not so much.
(4-3)
13
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Can Kenny Pickett return on a short week? That'll be vital to avoiding a two-game slide.
(3-4)
14
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler doing their thing in the same game spells trouble for the opposition.
(4-4)
15
1
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Devastating turn for Grady Jarrett. Injuries stink. Especially when they happen to genuinely good people who care so much about the game.
(4-4)
16
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr cranked it up and Taysom Hill was super efficient. That's a good combo for the Saints.


(4-3)
17
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets answer the question of whether a team can survive on defense alone.
(3-4)
18
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Young teams are gonna make mistakes, lose games they should win. Sunday might've been one.
(4-4)
19
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins loss to an Achilles tear. Injuries stink.
(3-4)
20
4
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' slide continued in Buffalo. They're still right in the division race.
(3-4)
21
21
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis has a cannon. And that defense plays hard.
(3-5)
22
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor is back. Why he didn't get the ball more is another matter.
(3-5)
23
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Things might get messy with Matt Stafford out.
(3-5)
24
1
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
It will be interesting to see what Washington does at the trade deadline.
(3-5)
25
2
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Gonna focus here on the fact that Maxx Crosby donated $1 million(!!) to his alma mater at Eastern Michigan. I know him a little bit. Dude is all class.
(3-5)
26
4
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
The team that gave up 70 beat the...Chiefs?!?
(2-6)
27
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
That feel-good Tyson Bagent storyline, couldn't last forever.
(2-6)
28
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Pats broke from terrible showings to beat the Bills last week. Now back to your regularly scheduled programming.
(2-6)
29
5
Giants_table
New York Giants
Daniel Jones was cleared to return from injury. G-men will welcome him with open arms.
(2-5)
30
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Things might get worse before they get better.
(1-6)
31
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young notched his first NFL win. How many more will he get as a rookie?
(1-7)
32
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals picked themselves up off the power rankings mat, but are right back there again.

