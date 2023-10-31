NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles on top, 49ers fall, Jaguars move into elite class and Falcons, Saints very close

Remember way back when, like, a four NFL power rankings ago, when I said the 49ers were a juggernaut that might not get beat? Yeah. Me neither.

San Francisco -- as a note, they practice and play 50 miles from the city -- have looked mortal during a three-game losing streak that seems shocking considering their level of talent. That puts Philadelphia into the top spot, because they just don't lose. That's different that what we've seen from several top teams except the Eagles and the Jaguars, who have now won five straight.

That Jacksonville team is good and has joined the ranks of the elite after Week 8.

The NFC South tightened up, as you should expect all season, with the Falcons still sitting atop the division at 4-4 after a loss to Tennessee. The Saints are also at .500, with some explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay's on a slide and Carolina won its first game of the season.