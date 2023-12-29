'It's no question': Arguing the All-Pro case for Falcons safety Jessie Bates III

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jessie Bates III has a new nickname.

"AP JB" is what the veteran safety is now commonly known as in the Falcons locker room.

Fellow safety Micah Abernathy is said to have coined the term, and after Bates' sixth interception last Sunday — a career-high — the nickname (the Falcons hope) foreshadows an Associated Press All-Pro selection.

"That's what we call him around here," Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell said.

Just this week Terrell posted an Instagram story with the catchy slogan when campaigning for his fellow defensive back.

Bates' teammates aren't wrong. The six-year safety is having a stellar season after signing with Atlanta in the offseason.

But what exactly makes Bates All-Pro worthy?

"What doesn't?," defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. "I mean, the guy does everything. When you're looking at the whole package, you're going, 'Where is a weakness in the guy's game?'"

Bates is tied for first among safeties and ranks second overall in the NFL with six interceptions, including one he returned for a 92-yard touchdown. With 117 total tackles, Bates is one of only two safeties who sit in the top-20 in the league in the tackling category. He's also tied for fourth in forced fumbles amongst all positions with three.