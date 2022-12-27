NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Videos "They gave your boy a mic" | Arnold Ebiketie is mic'd up against the Ravens | Atlanta Falcons

Videos Arthur Smith: "We know we're building something real here" | Press Conferences

Videos Desmond Ridder, Drake London and how Falcons move forward after Ravens loss

Videos Desmond Ridder postgame press conference | Falcons vs Ravens

Videos Arthur Smith postgame press conference | Falcons vs. Ravens

Videos Drake London's best plays from 96-yard game | Highlights

Videos Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens - Highlights Week 16

Videos Younghoe Koo drills his third field goal of the game

Videos Drake London leaps to come up with 20-yard catch in red zone | Highlights

Videos Younghoe Koo's 34-yard FG cuts Falcons' deficit to one-score

Videos Allgeier dashes up the middle on fourth-down conversion

Videos Avery Williams opens second half with wild front flip on dangerous hurdle

Videos Allgeier evades multiple defenders with spin move on 26-yard gain

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson takes screen pass for 14-yard gain

Videos Younghoe Koo's 32-yard FG gets Falcons on board on last play of first half

Videos Drake London's acrobatic leaping catch goes for 15 yards

Videos A.J. Terrell reads screen play to perfection on 3-yard TFL

Videos Falcons block Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal try in first quarter

Videos Showdown on Christmas Eve | Falcons vs. Ravens | Hype

Videos Drake London on football, family and life as a two-sport star | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Grady Jarrett: 'Being ready for the next matchup' | Press Conference

Videos Marquice Williams, Dave Ragone and Dean Pees speak on 'preparing for the challenges this weekend' | Press Conference

Videos Desmond Ridder's 1st performance & keys to beating the Ravens | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to media about going against Baltimore on Christmas Eve | Press Conferences

Videos Tyler Allgeier speaks to the media on upcoming game against Baltimore | Press Conferences

Videos Rookie quarterback, Desmond Ridder, is doing a lot of good things under center | Film Review

Videos Frank Bush speaks on calling defense Sunday, against the Saints | Press Conferences

Videos Arthur Smith: "We need to get scoring up.We need more balance" | Press Conferences

Videos Tyler Allgeier runs wild while being mic'd up | Wired

Videos Alge Crumpler: Remaking of A Pro

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on 'Desmond Ridder's progression' |Press Conference

Videos Evaluating Desmond Ridder debut, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London vs. Saints

Videos Tyler Allgeier speaks on productive rushing day | Press Conference

Videos A.J. Terrell speaks on the need to start fast and finish strong | Press Conference

Videos Drake London speaks on connection with Desmond Ridder, loss to New Orleans | Press Conference

Videos Rashaan Evans speaks on the need to finish games stronger | Press Conference

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to the media after his first NFL start

Videos Falcons vs. Saints highlights | Week 15

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to media following loss to New Orleans | Press Conference