NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Eagles still on top after loss to Cowboys, with Joe Burrow and Bengals in hot pursuit while 49ers keep moving up

Falcons drop another spot after loss to Ravens

Dec 26, 2022 at 11:05 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The playoff picture is starting to clear up. Unfortunately for the Falcons, they're no longer in it.

Tampa Bay won a big game over Arizona on Christmas night, with the Panthers in close pursuit with a pivotal game against the Bucs in Week 17.

The entire NFC East might (key word: might) end up making the playoffs. The Jaguars are in first place, with a Week 18 contest versus Tennessee for all the marbles. There are some big games coming up for some, while others are playing out the string.

Some are working with an interim coach -- how well is Steve Wilks doing in Carolina?!? -- with Denver most recent to join the club after Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday.

We've also seen some quarterback changes in Indianapolis and the New York Jets, with a few more possible as the week carries on. Let's take a look at what all that action did to the league hierarchy in this week's NFL Power Rankings:

(13-2)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
A loss without Hurts is not a huge deal. Losing Lane Johnson is, even if it's not forever.
(11-4)
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Going out on a limb here: Bengals won't lose again.
(12-3)
3
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo is so, so deep. They can weather most any storm. Get it? Get it?
(11-4)
4
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
A dominant defense, CMC and the Purdy-Kittle connection will make 49ers tough to beat..
(12-3)
5
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce has been unreal this season.
(9-6)
6
1
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
I think we can take the Bunsen burner off Brandon Staley's seat.
(12-3)
7
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Needed a FG from how long to win another one?!? Vikings are thriving by the closest of margins.
(11-4)
8
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas beat Philly. Wow. Oh wait, Hurts wasn't playing? Ho hum.
(9-5)
9
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens clinched a playoff spot without Lamar, but they're going to need him healthy to do anything this winter.
(7-8)
10
6
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags are on a roll. When Trevor's on, Jacksonville's tough to stop.
(8-7)
11
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Tua's in the protocol again?!? Promising Dolphins season is getting looking bleak. They're clinging to a playoff spot.
(7-8)
12
2
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers had everything go right last week. Rodgers must've found a four-leaf clover.
(7-8)
13
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Setback against Carolina was ill-timed. Really hurts playoff hopes.
(8-6-1)
14
3
Giants_table
New York Giants
Is their luck starting to run out??
(7-7-1)
15
3
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Wentz or Heinicke?? There's only one choice, Ron.
(7-8)
16
3
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin always finds a way.
(7-8)
17
6
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs are so bad. Until the last two minutes.
(7-7)
18
1
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Remember a time, like, not that long ago, when the Seahawks were atop the NFC West??
(7-8)
19
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
Zach Wilson flames out fast.
(6-9)
20
4
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Steve Wilks deserves a medal.
(7-8)
21
3
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Gotta make some changes to the coaching staff, right Bill?
(6-9)
22
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints starting to figure it out (a bit). Just a bit too late for them.


(7-8)
23
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans have lost (checks notes)...five straight?!?
(6-9)
24
4
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Another brutal loss on the ledger. What a disappointing season for the Silver and Black.
(5-10)
25
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
If only the Rams could play Denver every week.
(6-9)
26
4
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns are not getting good quarterback play.
(5-10)
27
1
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention due to a losing streak that has gone on too long.
(3-12)
28
2
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Bears won't shut Justin Fields down. Nor should they. He needs every snap he can get.
(4-10-1)
29
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
I think QBs are taking blame for this Colts mess. Not sure quarterbacks are the problem here.
(4-11)
30
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Wholesale changes might be coming.
(2-12-1)
31
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Texans got a win! In related news: Pigs can fly.
(4-11)
32
3
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Give up a 50 burger to a 4-10 team and then fire the head coach. Broncos are an unmitigated disaster.

