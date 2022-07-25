Positional breakdown: Casey Hayward Jr.'s veteran presence will be vital for a young defensive back group

Where the position is: This group is in a more promising position to say the least. Amid the offseason, general manager Terry Fontenot signed veteran defensive back Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract to pair opposite A.J. Terrell. Hayward's leadership and experience will be vital for this position group, considering the number of young guys in the room. Oliver's back from a torn ACL.

Erik Harris started 12 games last season, proving why he's still in the league with 64 total tackles last season. His leadership and presence will be key for this secondary. Richie Grant will challenge him for a starting spot, with coaches expecting improvements from the 2021 second-round pick in Year 2.

Those two will battle for one spot, with the other likely occupied by Jaylinn Hawkins, who has come in and set the tone for himself and his future in the league. With a total of 24 tackles and two interception last season, you can expect for those numbers to continue increasing.