Falcons place OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons are placing interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Hennessy hasn't practiced since July 28, when he suffered an apparent injury during that session. Head coach Arthur Smith never specified the injury beyond saying he was related to something he dealt with in 2022. Last season, Hennessy had a knee issue later in the year.
Hennessy was the first-team left guard to start camp, but he was expected to compete in position battle with rookie second-round pick Matt Bergeron for the right to start at that spot.
Bergeron has consistently been the first-team left guard with Hennessy out, and is now the clear favorite to start there with Hennessy on IR.
Hennessy started 17 games at center in 2021 but lost that role to Drew Dalman during last year's training camp. He played 13 games and started two at left guard in 2022, playing well at that position before getting hurt.
