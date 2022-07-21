Positional breakdown: Kyle Pitts has more help in pattern with Drake London, Bryan Edwards joining Falcons

Positionless football. You've heard that phrase a few times from Falcons head coach and his staff, and a few more from those analyzing his schemes.

That applies to offensive skill players especially, where versatile talents line up all over the place. Kyle Pitts, for example, is technically a tight end but lines up all over the place. He played 248 snaps as an in-line tight end, 286 in the slot and 237 as a wide receiver in 2021.

There are other examples of players moving all around, especially with the receivers and tight ends – the running backs will do this a lot, too – so we decided to lump the two primary pass catching positions together one breakdown.

Let's get into it, taking a close look at Falcons receivers and tight ends.

Who's in the room

WR: Geronimo Allison, Cameron Batson, Jared Bernhardt, Stanley Berryhill, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby, Bryan Edwards, KhaDarel Hodge, Tyshaun James, Drake London, Auden Tate, Olamide Zaccheaus

TE: Anthony Firkser, Tucker Fisk, John FitzPatrick, Parker Hesse, Brayden Lenius, Kyle Pitts, John Raine

53-man projection

WR: Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser, John FitzPatrick, Parker Hesse

Projected starters:

WR: Drake London, Bryan Edwards

TE: Kyle Pitts

Where the position was

WR: The Falcons headed towards the 2021 season with tons of talent. Julio Jones was on the roster. Calvin Ridley was fresh off a strong year. Russell Gage was still in the building. Then Jones got traded and Ridley spent much of the season away from the team dealing with mental health issues. Injuries got Gage off to a slow start. All in all: not great.

Gage picked it up at the end, but the receivers – and by that we mean players with a WR next to their name – struggled mightily to get separation or make much of an impact.