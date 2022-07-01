Scratching the surface: What to expect from Kyle Pitts through second year in the league

So, where does all of this leave Pitts in 2022? How do we manage expectations for someone who met almost every single one last year? Well, for starters, keep the expectations high.

Pitts is going to continue to be a prominent figure in this offense. He's going to get his targets. He should get his yards.

However, the offense does change with Marcus Mariota (or Desmond Ridder) under center and not Matt Ryan. How much will having a more mobile quarterback affect Pitts? That's to be determined, but chances are, it shouldn't affect him by the large margin some may assume it will. In fact, it may help him in a similar way it will help someone like Cordarrelle Patterson. The more wrinkles a play-caller has in an offense, the better.

The presence of Drake London and Bryan Edwards in the pass game may also change the way defenses have to look at the Falcons. But we're getting off track...

Should Pitts have another 1,000-yard season? Yep. But what's more? He should have more than one touchdown, and that's where the expectations should change.