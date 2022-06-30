Which position battles are you most excited to see? -- Question of the Week

Competition. How many times have we heard Arthur Smith say that word over the course of this offseason?

Maybe a billion.

Not that there's anything wrong with that.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Falcons head coach is setting a tone for this summer's training camp, stating, in no uncertain terms, that roles must be earned on a team in transition. There aren't many locks on the depth chart, leaving key positions open to a gauntlet throw.

We'll see incumbents and challengers go at it during this summer, fighting for significant roles, whether they're in the starting lineup or not. And, yes, that'll include quarterback for the first time since Matt Ryan was drafted back in 2008.

All that leads to our question of the week: which position battle are you most excited to see?

That can include starting jobs or rotational roles, mind you. Since I focused on the offensive line in a previous roundtable – P.S. it's Scott writing this witty-as-heck introduction. Hi Tori!!! (hand-waving emoji) -- this time I'll head to the other side of the ball and zero in on…

Scott: Edge Rushers

The Falcons hit a hard reset on this position group, and for good reason. They only had 18 sacks last year and had a tough time even doing the basic things right. The baseline requirements for this gig: set a proper edge in run defense and don't let the quarterback escape the pocket. That proved to be a struggle in 2021. On top of that, the Falcons only had 18 sacks. That's less that TJ Watt had on his own. In two words: not great.

That's why Dante Fowler and Steven Means weren't retained, and why the Falcons drafted not one, but two, edge rushers this year. They also signed 26-year-old University of Georgia product Lorenzo Carter, who will have a real opportunity to start and play significant snaps. He's my breakout candidate on this roster, someone who could thrive in Dean Pees' scheme.

Who plays opposite him could be a collaboration. I know folks are penciling second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie for a three-down role, but I'd pump the brakes a bit on that. He still needs to prove himself this summer, and will receive a stiff challenge from Ade Ogundeji. Tori brought this up on our latest podcast: outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said last year that Ogundeji could be a bell cow for this defense. That's certainly a possibility given Ogundeji's frame and athleticism. The Notre Dame product could be a factor in 2022 as a regular off the edge. He and Ebiketie will go at it no doubt, but let's not discount DeAngelo Malone.