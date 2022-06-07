'The expectation is high for all of us': Lorenzo Carter on new-look Falcons edge rushers

This new group was brought in to reset the position group somewhat. Despite so much new, Carter doesn't see that as a reason for diminished expectations. These guys don't want a free pass because they're both young and new.

"The fact we have a lot of new guys doesn't mean much," Carter said after Friday's OTA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. "The expectation is high for all of us. There aren't too many of us who can play at (an NFL) level. Coach makes sure held to a high level and we hold each other to that standard. We're going to keep pushing each other to get better. We're gonna hold each other up."

Carter also doesn't think age makes a leader. Nor does the fact he has more experience and far more sacks that the rest of the group combined. There's wisdom he can impart and an example he can set as a player with potential for a breakout season in this system, but he doesn't feel more or less important that anyone in the room.