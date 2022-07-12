Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell out to prove he can't be overlooked

What's more, it's not all too common for a cornerback to be one of the primary faces of a transitioning organization. That's a spot usually reserved for a franchise quarterback or flashy wide receiver, not a tight end and cornerback. But Pitts' and Terrell's mark on their respective units is so significant they cannot be overlooked.

For Terrell, reestablishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league is the expectation for 2022.

Some call Terrell's 2021 performance a fluke. Others say he's underrated and was snubbed a Pro Bowl invite. Though Terrell doesn't buy into any of this dialogue, this upcoming season is a big one for Terrell to prove to the league at large that the latter is true, and that he's more than a PFF darling.