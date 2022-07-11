Falcons Building Blocks: Kyle Pitts becomes the player he was drafted to be 

Kyle Pitts made last year's list before ever making a single catch at the professional level. Now that he has, and racked up over 1,000 receiving yards in the process, it's safe to say he's not going anywhere.

The Falcons strategically made the decision to draft Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. You don't spend that type of draft capital on someone you don't foresee being a figurehead and major contributor even this early in his career. So far, Pitts is living up to the expectations set before him upon his entry into the league.

Ultimately, Pitts has become exactly what he was drafted to be: A face of the franchise.

It's only been a year, but with so much turnover and transition within the Falcons organization, Pitts has already reached that point. The Matt Ryan and Julio Jones era of the Falcons is over, and Pitts is the future.

And this is why he kicks off this series.

Arthur Smith has said (a few times) that Pitts is just scratching the surface of the player he can be in this league. It's difficult to imagine what more he can do with the Falcons when he's already done so much already. But perhaps that's the point. Essentially, Pitts is a primary figure in this offense and will continue to be. That consistency in time of transition is important, and shouldn't be overlooked.