Bair Mail: Why are the Falcons signing so many former Bears players? 

Scott Bair is on vacation, and I - for one - am very happy. He needed a vacation, so I hope he enjoys it. In the meantime, all editorial content is flowing through me over the next week. That includes the next few installments of Bair Mails.

I wanted to start things off with a bang, and fortunately you all provided some really solid questions to end this week. Mainly, we're going to address the elephant in the room: Why the heck are the Falcons signing so many dang Bears players?!

James Pierce from Middle Georgia

Hey first time question so thank you for the opportunity to get what's on my mind answered. I been noticing a lot of signings from the Bears. Am I the only one thinking ok the Bears have not been to playoffs in years so I would think players from winning team could improve us more than ex bears. I know we have Bears personal as of last yr but I just can't see a difference maker there.

James, welcome to the mailbag! Thank you for your submission.

To answer your question: No. You surely are not the only person thinking about this. Since the signing of Eddie Goldman, it's the only thing on anyone's mind. And I get it. I see the Ryan Pace jokes. I, too, think they're funny. But realistically the Falcons are not in the position to entice players who can be immediate difference makers. Right now, the Falcons can't afford difference makers in the way we view difference makers. They're looking for value finds. You're looking for players who can help you bridge the gap from Point A to Point B cheaply. Heavy emphasis on "cheaply." So, as much as I think everyone would love to see a big name come to the Falcons, that's not going to happen this offseason because big names come with a big paycheck that the Falcons are not in the position to pay at the current moment.

I would also like to make a note that it's not just former Bears players the Falcons have picked up this offseason. They've gathered a lot of former Titans, too, that all have a history with Arthur Smith. Think Marcus Mariota, Anthony Firkser and Rashaan Evans.

This is a trend we saw last year, too. I know people forget but Dave Ragone and Charles London came from the Bears. So did Cordarrelle Patterson, Jonathan Bullard and James Vaughters midseason.

Of course, you'd love for every one-year deal to yield the results of Patterson, but that's the exception to the rule not the rule itself. You're looking for veteran role players, and often times coaches or the front office have a comfortability and rapport already established with players they've previously coached. They know they can get them here on a short-term, cheaper deal, which is what the Falcons can provide right now. None of the players we are discussing here (former Bears players or otherwise) have signed a deal longer than two years. This is temporary, and big names - usually - are not.