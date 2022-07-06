Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Calvin Ridley, Anthony Firkser and more

Alvin Watkins from Columbia, Ga.

First thank you for these columns they are very informative, and you do a great job of answering these questions. My question is this. If the Calvin Ridley suspension is indeed only 1 year long, do you think that the falcons will bring him back for another season next year or do you think they still try to pursue a potential trade?

Bair: It's an interesting question to ponder during this slower period, Alvin. Calvin Ridley has been suspended a minimum of one season for violating the league policy on sports gambling, able to apply for reinstatement in mid-February.

His contract doesn't progress, meaning the Falcons will still retain his rights in 2023 on a fifth-year option. Will he come back? Adding him to a pass-catching crew with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bryan Edwards could be explosive. Let's not forget that Ridley is an elite route runner and a receiver of real quality.

That could serve the Falcons well no matter who they have at quarterback. It could also be an asset in the trade market, though he has less value with the sports gambling issue attached to him and, assuming he's reinstated next year, a season and a half away from the game for various reasons. As I always say about trade scenarios, answering questions about Ridley and Deion Jones, it's all about the package presented. The cost/benefit analysis is key. The Falcons aren't going to move Ridley simply to move him. The price has to be right. So, to answer your question (sorta), it's a maybe. I also think we can say it's possible Ridley has played his last down for the Falcons. Time will tell on that front.

Stacy B from Buford, Ga.

The Falcons have a lot of weapons on offense, but I don't think Anthony Firkser is getting talked about enough. How do you think he'll do in this offense?