Positional breakdowns: A new-look quarterback room brings unknown transition ahead of 2022 training camp

Where the position is: Within 24 hours of Ryan's trade to the Colts being finalized, the Falcons had signed Mariota to a two-year deal. Mariota has a history with Arthur Smith, as the two worked together when they both were with Tennessee not too long ago. During his time with the Titans, Mariota saw significant turnover every single year after he was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He went through coaching changes and injuries before losing his starting job to Ryan Tannehill in 2019. He's been Derek Carr's backup with the Raiders since. Now, he joins the Falcons as a man with something to prove. For Mariota, he wants to prove to himself and the league at large that starting-quarterback-caliber-play is still within him. He hopes that shines through with the Falcons.