Positional breakdowns: A new-look quarterback room brings unknown transition ahead of 2022 training camp

For the first time in over a decade, the Falcons will begin a season without Matt Ryan under center. What will this team look like with Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder at the helm? 

Jul 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Training camp is nearly upon us, and with it comes storylines galore for the Atlanta Falcons in a transitional year. One of the main topics of conversation revolves around the quarterback room, and what the long-term plan is for the future of the position.

RELATED CONTENT:

In the days leading up to training camp, the Falcons editorial staff will break down the situations for every offensive and defensive position on the 2022 squad.

Up first: Quarterbacks.

Who's in the room: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks*

*Franks played tight end almost exclusively during the Falcons mandatory minicamp practices

53-man projection: Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks (perhaps as a tight end)

Projected starter: Marcus Mariota

AF_20220615_Practice_MM1_8730
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Where the position was: For over a decade, Matt Ryan was the face of the Falcons franchise. He broke records in Atlanta, and was as durable and dependable under center as they come. The Falcons have not had to worry about the quarterback position since he was drafted. However, after the Falcons reported pursuit of Deshaun Watson this offseason, Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round draft pick, which the organization used on edge rusher DeAngelo Malone.

So, for the first time in over a decade, the Falcons will begin a season without Ryan as the leader of the offense.

Where the position is: Within 24 hours of Ryan's trade to the Colts being finalized, the Falcons had signed Mariota to a two-year deal. Mariota has a history with Arthur Smith, as the two worked together when they both were with Tennessee not too long ago. During his time with the Titans, Mariota saw significant turnover every single year after he was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He went through coaching changes and injuries before losing his starting job to Ryan Tannehill in 2019. He's been Derek Carr's backup with the Raiders since. Now, he joins the Falcons as a man with something to prove. For Mariota, he wants to prove to himself and the league at large that starting-quarterback-caliber-play is still within him. He hopes that shines through with the Falcons.

Along with Mariota, the Falcons added another quarterback via the 2022 NFL Draft. Atlanta took Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick. The former Cincinnati quarterback had a college career almost as sparkling as Mariota's. Ridder led a Cincinnati Bearcats team to become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoffs last season. Ridder comes to Atlanta with a competitive spirit that can't be overlooked. Though it is likely Mariota will be the Day One starter, Ridder can still make waves in his rookie year as the Falcons coaching staff learns more about what they have to work with with Mariota and Ridder.

AF_20220615_Practice_MM1_8958
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Where the position is going: This is the biggest question of them all. What does the future of this position look like? Is it a resurrection of Mariota's career? Does a long-term solution lay within Ridder? Or is the future quarterback of the Falcons even on this roster at all? With blockbuster trades happening yearly now within the quarterback position, are the Falcons opened to exploring one?

All options are on the table at this point. The Falcons may not be committed to one plan or another since there is still so much that needs to unfold to know what direction they may or may not be leaning at the position. There are many who believe a rebuild begins with a quarterback. If that's true, what does that mean for the Falcons in 2022 and beyond? Right now, there are more questions than answers in that regard, and it's too soon to tell what direction this important position is heading in Atlanta.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Positional breakdown: Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams looking to help Cordarrelle Patterson improve Falcons run game

Avery Williams is new to the group, changing positions after playing cornerback

news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith helping Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, defying 2022 expectations and adding homegrown talent

We also discuss the Falcons head coach entering his second season in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Bill Belichick, Dean Pees reflect on the friendship that brought Pees to the NFL

Dean Pees was looking for a new adventure. That adventure came calling when an old friend did, giving Pees an opportunity to make the jump to the league in the early 2000s.

news

Falcons sign Desmond Ridder to rookie contract

The quarterback was selected No. 74 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

How Dave Ragone changed Dean Pees' recruiting tactics when he was a college coach

Dean Pees was trying to turn a Kent State football program around in the late 90s/early 2000s, and he needed a program-changer. He set his sights on a young QB in Cleveland. A kid named Dave Ragone.

news

Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Bryan Edwards and 2023 NFL Draft quarterback options

We discuss all that and more in this Monday mailbag

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Grady Jarrett in for the long haul

The Falcons extended Jarrett this offseason, showcasing just how valuable they believe he is for this organization.

news

Bair Mail: Analyzing the Falcons schedule, and moves in free agency (those made and those not)

Tori answers your questions in this week's final mailbag.

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Drake London important, but unknown, piece of 2022 transition

London hasn't played a single down in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he's not a foundational piece of the Falcons organization at this point in time.

news

Falcons announce details for Mercedes-Benz Stadium open practice during 2022 training camp

The Falcons will open up the stadium for fans to view practice on August 15.

news

Falcons sign second round draft pick to rookie deal

Atlanta selected Arnold Ebiketie with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Top News

Positional breakdown: Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams looking to help Cordarrelle Patterson improve Falcons run game

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith helping Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, defying 2022 expectations and adding homegrown talent

Falcons sign Desmond Ridder to rookie contract

How Dave Ragone changed Dean Pees' recruiting tactics when he was a college coach

Advertising