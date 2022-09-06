Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- And we're off. It's officially a game week.
The Falcons play the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ready to kick the 2022 regular season off right.
RELATED CONTENT:
We haven't seen an updated depth chart since the start of training camp, and even that one raise some eyebrows with rookies placed at the back of the line.
This one looks closer to how the Falcons will line up against the Saints, and also shed light on who will start at center.
Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday fans will have to wait for the depth chart release to see whether Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy will run the first-team offensive line. Well, we now have our answer. Dalman, the second-year Stanford product, will start at center after an intense preseason position battle.
Let's take a look at the entire Falcons depth chart entering Sunday's clash with the Saints:
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Bryan Edwards
|Jared Bernhardt
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Parker Hesse
|Feleipe Franks
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Chuma Edoga
|LG
|Elijah Wilkinson
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Matt Hennessy
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Germain Ifedi
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|KhaDarel Hodge
|Damiere Byrd
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Damien Williams
|Tyler Allgeier
|Avery Williams
|FB
|Keith Smith
|QB
|Marcus Mariota
|Desmond Ridder
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DL
|Grady Jarrett
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|Anthony Rush
|Abdullah Anderson
|DL
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Matt Dickerson
|OLB
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Arnold Ebiketie
|Quinton Bell
|LB
|Mykal Walker
|Troy Andersen
|Nate Landman
|LB
|Rashaan Evans
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|OLB
|Lorenzo Carter
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Ford
|S
|Richie Grant
|Erik Harris
|S
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|Dean Marlowe
|CB
|Casey Hayward Jr.
|Darren Hall
|Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Avery Williams
|KOR
|Avery Williams
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!