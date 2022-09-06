Depth Chart

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season

Starting center revealed after intense training camp competition

Sep 06, 2022 at 01:02 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- And we're off. It's officially a game week.

The Falcons play the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ready to kick the 2022 regular season off right.

We haven't seen an updated depth chart since the start of training camp, and even that one raise some eyebrows with rookies placed at the back of the line.

This one looks closer to how the Falcons will line up against the Saints, and also shed light on who will start at center.

Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday fans will have to wait for the depth chart release to see whether Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy will run the first-team offensive line. Well, we now have our answer. Dalman, the second-year Stanford product, will start at center after an intense preseason position battle.

Let's take a look at the entire Falcons depth chart entering Sunday's clash with the Saints:

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonBryan EdwardsJared Bernhardt
TEKyle PittsParker HesseFeleipe Franks
LTJake MatthewsChuma Edoga
LGElijah Wilkinson
CDrew DalmanMatt Hennessy
RGChris LindstromColby Gossett
RTKaleb McGaryGermain Ifedi
WROlamide ZaccheausKhaDarel HodgeDamiere Byrd
RBCordarrelle PattersonDamien WilliamsTyler AllgeierAvery Williams
FBKeith Smith
QBMarcus MariotaDesmond Ridder

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DLGrady JarrettTimothy Horne
DLAnthony RushAbdullah Anderson
DLTa'Quon GrahamMatt Dickerson
OLBAdetokunbo OgundejiArnold EbiketieQuinton Bell
LBMykal WalkerTroy AndersenNate Landman
LBRashaan EvansNick Kwiatkoski
OLBLorenzo CarterDeAngelo Malone
CBA.J. TerrellMike Ford
SRichie GrantErik Harris
SJaylinn HawkinsDean Marlowe
CBCasey Hayward Jr.Darren HallDee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
PositionStarterBackup
KYounghoe Koo
PBradley Pinion
LSLiam McCullough
HBradley Pinion
PRAvery Williams
KORAvery Williams
Advertising