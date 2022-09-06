Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- And we're off. It's officially a game week.

The Falcons play the rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ready to kick the 2022 regular season off right.

RELATED CONTENT:

We haven't seen an updated depth chart since the start of training camp, and even that one raise some eyebrows with rookies placed at the back of the line.

This one looks closer to how the Falcons will line up against the Saints, and also shed light on who will start at center.

Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday fans will have to wait for the depth chart release to see whether Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy will run the first-team offensive line. Well, we now have our answer. Dalman, the second-year Stanford product, will start at center after an intense preseason position battle.