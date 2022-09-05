Drake London returned to practice since knee injury in preseason opener

London returned to practice ahead of Week 1 matchup 

Sep 05, 2022 at 04:17 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Wide Receiver Drake London has returned to practice for the first time since injuring his knee against the Detroit Lions during the preseason opener. London was working in the early portions of practice and saw significant reps during first team run throughs.

The rookie was injured after catching a 24-yard pass on a slant route, landing hard on his knee after being tackled near the sideline. His single catch against the Lions led the Falcons receiving core on the night.

Head coach Arthur Smith said before Monday's practice, London has been progressing and will continue to monitor the situation heading into Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

"He's progressing. We'll see what it looks like," Smith said.

During training camp, Arthur Smith made it clear that London's injury was not a "long-term" concern.

The Falcons will practice in full pads on Wednesday and Thursday, with non-padded walk-throughs being on Friday. The eighth overall pick will play a crucial role for the Falcons offense with the regular season being underway.

