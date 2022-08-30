Bair: Key terms that define Falcons initial 53-man roster, their 2022 season and what comes next

Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota will lead Falcons quest to prove explosive, physical and better than people think

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:31 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons are a team in transition.

Transition, transition, transition.

Stop me if you've heard that term before. Like, a thousand times over the course of this past offseason.

The reason why: it's dead-on accurate relating to the Falcons on micro and macro levels.

Atlanta's initial 53-man roster, formally announced on Tuesday afternoon, will be constantly churning and evolving throughout the season with subtle moves you can see through a magnifying glass.

RELATED CONTENT:

Now let's back up a bit and look at this transition from a broad view.

The Falcons are transitioning from a bad salary-cap situation to a pretty good one. They're moving on from franchise quarterback Matt Ryan after 14 years. They're moving toward a depth chart stocked with players selected or signed by Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith and the Falcons brass.

This franchise has amassed substantial amounts of dead money that will be off the books come next season. They have 25 new players, including 11 veterans on one-year deals, featured on their initial 2022 53-man roster.

Initial 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the initial 53-man roster for 2022.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford (37) works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford (37) works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walks out to warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walks out to warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 laughs on the sidelines during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 laughs on the sidelines during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks onto the field after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks onto the field after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 signs autographs after AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 signs autographs after AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during rookie minicamp practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during rookie minicamp practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks off the field after joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks off the field after joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There are also seven NFL draft picks, three undrafted free agents and CFL alum/NFL newbie Dee Alford in the team's initial collection of new players. And, after some anticipated roster shuffling in coming days, the volume of new guys on one-year deals will increase.

That brings us to another term you've heard a bunch, one that ties directly into this transition period.

Prove-it.

That's what the Falcons use to describe one-year deals regularly handed out this offseason. Lorenzo Carter's here on a prove-it deal. So is Rashaan Evans and KhaDarel Hodge and Damien Williams and Bradley Pinion and many more.

Play well and prove worthy of a bigger, lengthier compensation package from the Falcons or somewhere else. Nearly out of a sticky salary-cap situation and excited to reward their own, there will be opportunities for the best of this group stick around.

These young players want to prove worthy of their draft status, or show they were taken too low, by making an early impact and becoming part of a promising young foundation already featuring Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell and Chris Lindstrom.

Nobody personifies this prove-it mentality more than Marcus Mariota. The former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick is out to re-establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback and lead an offense featuring plenty of firepower at the skill spots, including Pitts, Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson.

They're all trying to prove better than expectations attached to them by those watching from a great distance.

That leads us to a third term that fits this roster, one that isn't as attached to the Falcons as the others are.

Unknowns.

There are so many questions remaining as this team heads into the regular season. Can Mariota thrive in his relatively rare second chance? How will the Falcons look featuring mobile, athletic quarterbacks? Who will carry and catch the ball?

Can young, yet talented edge rushers develop a steady pass rush that last year's defense could not? Can a team full of new faces come together and play as one under Arthur Smith and Dean Pees?

A real positive is wrapped inside the uncertainty. That term: Promise.

Drake London has vast potential. So does Arnold Ebiketie. Will that be fulfilled in 2022 and beyond. Despite them already being top tier, there's promise of better from Pitts and Terrell and others on the roster.

If they can use that promising talent to perform well, can this team defy expectations, be consistently competitive and win more than outsiders think?

Everybody has an opinion. Nobody really knows what will happen next.

The Falcons will try to navigate this transition period well, prove people wrong (or their supporters right) and find answers to questions about the future of this franchise in the short- and long-term.

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations
SECURE YOUR SEAT

Related Content

news

Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Though the initial 53-man roster is going to change in the coming days, here's what we can take away from the first announcement.

news

Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

The roster that has been announced on Tuesday will not be the same roster that the Falcons have as the week moves forward. What are the (hypothetical) situations that could bring back some familiar names?

news

Falcons announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 regular season

Dee Alford, three undrafted free agents make team after standout preseason performances

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, new signings after final cuts, A.J. Terrell and more

We discuss some of my favorite training camp performers in this Monday mailbag

news

Notes, observations from final practice before initial 53-man roster cut down

The Falcons have to drop the roster down from 80 to 53 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. What did the final practice before that happens look like?

news

Three Falcons players make ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022

A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts and Grady Jarrett represent Atlanta on the list.

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part II, the defense and specialists

Tori makes her picks for who makes the 53-man roster on defense. Scott makes his rebuttal.

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part I, the offense

Tori and Scott go back-and-forth as they make their selections for the Falcons initial 53-man roster.

news

'I'm taking full advantage of the opportunity': Quinton Bell makes strong case for 53-man roster spot

Bell sees clear opportunity to make Falcons 53-man roster

news

10 under-the-radar Falcons players who caught my eye during 2022 preseason

Nate Landman, Khadarel Hodge, Dee Alford some of my favorites from intriguing training camp

news

'Control what you can control': Derrick Tangelo, Qadree Ollison bring perspective to wait for 53-man roster announcement

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot have 'tough decisions ahead of us' while forming Falcons initial regular-season roster

Top News

Bair: Key terms that define Falcons initial 53-man roster, their 2022 season and what comes next

Initial 53-Man Roster

Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

Advertising