Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

The roster that has been announced on Tuesday will not be the same roster that the Falcons have as the week moves forward. What are the (hypothetical) situations that could bring back some familiar names? 

Aug 30, 2022 at 02:49 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Don't get used to this 53-man roster. It's going to churn. It's going to change. And that could happen much sooner than later.

Arthur Smith said on Monday that the 53-man roster that is announced on Tuesday won't be the same that the Falcons go into Thursday and Friday with. That - to me - means a lot of different things are set in motion to happen.

RELATED CONTENT:

When analyzing the initial 53-man roster, you can see the beginning stages of those movements. There were five specific cuts that were made that I can't help but point out may not stay "cut" for long.

Here are five players who could make a return to the Falcons 53-man roster, and the (hypothetical) situation that could bring them back.

OL Colby Gossett

The hypothetical situation to bring him back: Jalen Mayfield to IR

Mayfield has been dealing with a lingering lower back issue since before preseason games began. He had to miss a couple of practices early in camp because of it. Recently, Mayfield was excused from joint practice with the Jaguars as Smith confirmed he was sick. Mayfield didn't play in Saturday's final preseason game, nor did Gossett. Mayfield missed Monday's final practice before Tuesday's cut down date. Smith said after practice that Mayfield was still sick, but that he was also still working through that lower back issue.

If the lower back injury is one that continues to linger, it wouldn't be surprising if Mayfield lands on IR because of it. If he were to get moved from the active 53-man roster, that would open the door for someone like Gossett, who has been working at right guard throughout the preseason.

Another name to keep in mind is rookie Justin Shaffer, who was also cut on Tuesday. Shaffer had recently slotted into the left guard spot in Mayfield's absence over the last week of practices. However, it's likely the Falcons would choose to bring back Gossett over Shaffer, as Gossett has more league experience and experience in this offense, having been with the team in 2021, as well.

Colby Gossett AF_20211216_practice_SL2_2448.jpg gallery
Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

The hypothetical situation to bring him back: A Deion Jones trade

This is a tricky situation. Kwiatkoski is a veteran player that could be scooped up by another defense before the Falcons could ever put a (hypothetical) trade together for Jones.

At this point, if the Falcons are wanting to part ways with Jones, the only logical way to do so would be via a trade. (Hints why Jones is on the initial 53-man roster. A cut is not a viable option towards the salary cap). This meant the Falcons had to part ways with Kwiatkoski, but that may not be a forever parting if a package is put together for Jones. It could be beneficial to bring back a veteran linebacker in the wake of that departure.

The kink in this thought, though, is that the Falcons decided to keep Nate Landman on the initial 53-man roster. If the thought was that you would cut someone to try to hold them on the side until you figure out what you're doing with Jones, you'd let a player go that you think you had the better chances of getting back. Between Kwiatkoski and Landman, Kwiatkoski likely has more league connections and could be picked up elsewhere quicker that Landman - an undrafted rookie - would. There's always incentives to be put in place to keep someone patient, though.

Another thought is that Kwiatkoski was dealing with an undisclosed injury early in camp, and had to work back to 100 percent over the last two weeks of the preseason. Perhaps it was an injury that gave the Falcons pause, especially when Landman had been playing so well with the second team. Either way, Kwiatkoski is a name to watch in the coming days.

Nick Kwiatkoski AF_20220518_practice_SL1_7899.jpg gallery
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

TE Anthony Firkser

The hypothetical situation to bring him back: John FitzPatrick to IR

Firkser was arguably the biggest shock of the players cut on Tuesday afternoon. As a former tight end in Tennessee, Firkser has spent years working with Smith. The Falcons brought him in off the free agency market during the offseason, and he quickly became a consistent part of the tight end rotation. So, yes, his departure was relatively unexpected, particularly because the Falcons did keep FitzPatrick when Firkser has consistently been above FitzPatrick in the tight end pecking order.

The rookie tight end has been dealing with an injury throughout the final week of training camp, and did not dress for Saturday's final preseason game.

With this in mind, it would be a no-brainer that if FitzPatrick's injury is significant enough that the Falcons move him to IR and re-sign Firkser. If you're the Falcons, though, you hope Firkser flies under the radar until you can make that move.

If you're a betting (wo)man, I'd hedge your bets that we'll see Firkser back on this 53-man roster very soon.

DL Derrick Tangelo/Abdullah Anderson

The hypothetical situation to bring him back: Marlon Davidson to IR

We have not seen Davidson since the second week of training camp.

It was reported that on the day the Falcons traveled to New York for their second preseason game, that Davidson was having his knee scoped. Davidson has not seen the field since.

It feels as though Davidson's move to IR is inevitable. However, you have to carry him on the 53-man roster initially because of IR rules. If a player is placed on IR before the official cut down, they are on IR for the entire year. If the move is made after the player in question makes the 53-man, it's - at minimum - four games. Moving Davidson to IR makes sense, especially considering his injury seems serious enough.

This would open the door for someone like Tangelo or Anderson to make their way back onto the 53-man roster. It also opens the door for the Falcons to look into other cuts that are made of defensive linemen across the league. This is a position that needs depth. Do the Falcons go with players they have already had in the building for camp? Or do they find talent elsewhere? This is a storyline to monitor in the coming days.

Derrick Tangelo AF_20220822_ATLvNYJ_GR1_095.JPG gallery
© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs. Jaguars

We take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in the final preseason game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans look on during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 25

Atlanta Falcons fans look on during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons line up for a play during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 25

The Falcons line up for a play during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans in the Dirty Bird Nest stand during the national anthem before the Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 25

Fans in the Dirty Bird Nest stand during the national anthem before the Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out to warm up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 25

Atlanta Falcons players run out to warm up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the jersey of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 in the locker room before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 25

View of the jersey of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 in the locker room before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 25

A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans reach out for the t-shirt toss during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 25

Fans reach out for the t-shirt toss during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 25

Scene setter image before the preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 catches a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 25

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson #16 catches a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the Dirty Bird Nest as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 25

A view of the Dirty Bird Nest as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 25

Scene setter image before the preseason game with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars players pray together after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 25

Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars players pray together after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 25

View of the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 25

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 25

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 25

A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
General view of a flag during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 25

General view of a flag during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 arrives prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 25

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 arrives prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 25

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players arrive prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 25

Atlanta Falcons players arrive prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair: Key terms that define Falcons initial 53-man roster, their 2022 season and what comes next

Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota will lead Falcons quest to prove explosive, physical and better than people think

news

Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Though the initial 53-man roster is going to change in the coming days, here's what we can take away from the first announcement.

news

Falcons announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 regular season

Dee Alford, three undrafted free agents make team after standout preseason performances

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, new signings after final cuts, A.J. Terrell and more

We discuss some of my favorite training camp performers in this Monday mailbag

news

Notes, observations from final practice before initial 53-man roster cut down

The Falcons have to drop the roster down from 80 to 53 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. What did the final practice before that happens look like?

news

Three Falcons players make ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022

A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts and Grady Jarrett represent Atlanta on the list.

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part II, the defense and specialists

Tori makes her picks for who makes the 53-man roster on defense. Scott makes his rebuttal.

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part I, the offense

Tori and Scott go back-and-forth as they make their selections for the Falcons initial 53-man roster.

news

'I'm taking full advantage of the opportunity': Quinton Bell makes strong case for 53-man roster spot

Bell sees clear opportunity to make Falcons 53-man roster

news

10 under-the-radar Falcons players who caught my eye during 2022 preseason

Nate Landman, Khadarel Hodge, Dee Alford some of my favorites from intriguing training camp

news

'Control what you can control': Derrick Tangelo, Qadree Ollison bring perspective to wait for 53-man roster announcement

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot have 'tough decisions ahead of us' while forming Falcons initial regular-season roster

Top News

Bair: Key terms that define Falcons initial 53-man roster, their 2022 season and what comes next

Initial 53-Man Roster

Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

Advertising