Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

The hypothetical situation to bring him back: A Deion Jones trade

This is a tricky situation. Kwiatkoski is a veteran player that could be scooped up by another defense before the Falcons could ever put a (hypothetical) trade together for Jones.

At this point, if the Falcons are wanting to part ways with Jones, the only logical way to do so would be via a trade. (Hints why Jones is on the initial 53-man roster. A cut is not a viable option towards the salary cap). This meant the Falcons had to part ways with Kwiatkoski, but that may not be a forever parting if a package is put together for Jones. It could be beneficial to bring back a veteran linebacker in the wake of that departure.

The kink in this thought, though, is that the Falcons decided to keep Nate Landman on the initial 53-man roster. If the thought was that you would cut someone to try to hold them on the side until you figure out what you're doing with Jones, you'd let a player go that you think you had the better chances of getting back. Between Kwiatkoski and Landman, Kwiatkoski likely has more league connections and could be picked up elsewhere quicker that Landman - an undrafted rookie - would. There's always incentives to be put in place to keep someone patient, though.