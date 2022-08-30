Falcons announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 regular season

Dee Alford, three undrafted free agents make team after standout preseason performances

Aug 30, 2022 at 02:46 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have formally pared their roster down to 53. It dropped from 80 on Tuesday, when the NFL mandated roster size drop to regular-season levels.

The team announced their initial 53-man roster, along with 27 transactions to reach that number.

Before we go any further, there's word in the previous sentence that should be highlighted.

Initial.

This roster construction will change as we move forward, more than once before a Week 1 home game against the Saints. The first wave of changes could happen soon and, if last year was any indication, the Falcons will continue churning the roster throughout the season.

But, for right now, here's the Falcons' 53-man roster:

Table inside Article
NumberNamePosition
1Marcus MariotaQB
3Mykal WalkerILB
4Desmond RidderQB
5Drake LondonWR
6Damien WilliamsRB
7Younghoe KooK
8Kyle PittsTE
9Lorenzo CarterOLB
12KhaDarel HodgeWR
13Bradley PinionP
14Damiere ByrdWR
15Feleipe FranksTE
17Olamide ZaccheausWR
21Dean MarloweS
23Erik HarrisS
24A.J. TerrellCB
25Tyler AllgeierRB
26Isaiah OliverCB
27Richie GrantS
28Mike FordCB
29Casey HaywardCB
32Jaylinn HawkinsS
34Darren HallDB
35Avery WilliamsRB
37Dee AlfordCB
40Keith SmithFB
44Troy AndersenILB
45Deion JonesILB
46Parker HesseTE
47Arnold EbiketieOLB
48Liam McCulloughLS
51DeAngelo MaloneOLB
54Rashaan EvansILB
55Nate LandmanILB
56Quinton BellOLB
61Matt HennessyOL
63Chris LindstromOL
67Drew DalmanOL
68Elijah WilkinsonOL
70Jake MatthewsOL
74Germain IfediOL
76Kaleb McGaryOL
77Jalen MayfieldOL
83Jared BernhardtWR
84Cordarrelle PattersonRB
87John FitzPatrickTE
89Bryan EdwardsWR
90Marlon DavidsonDL
92Ade OgundejiOLB
93Timothy HorneDL
94Anthony RushDL
95Ta'Quon GrahamDL
97Grady JarrettDL

The Falcons released 27 players from their roster. Many members of the list below could return to the team, via a 16-player practice squad that will be announced on Wednesday.

RELEASED

WR Frank Darby

DL Derrick Tangelo

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Cameron Batson

OL Justin Shaffer

DB Corey Ballentine

TE Anthony Firkser

TE Tucker Fisk

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

OL Jonotthan Harrison

RB Caleb Huntley

TE MyCole Pruitt

OL Ryan Nuezil

OL Tyler Vrabel

DL Abdullah Anderson

OL Colby Gossett

WR Stanley Berryhill

DL Darrion Daniels

RB Qadree Ollison

OL Leroy Watson

OLB Jordan Brailford

DB Matt Hankins

DL Nick Thurman

S Henry Black

S Teez Tabor

WAIVED/INJURED

ILB Dorian Etheridge

FB John Raine

Call for questions

You have questions after seeing the initial Falcons 53-man roster? Submit them right here for inclusion in Wednesday's mailbag.

