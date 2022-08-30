Falcons announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 regular season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have formally pared their roster down to 53. It dropped from 80 on Tuesday, when the NFL mandated roster size drop to regular-season levels.
The team announced their initial 53-man roster, along with 27 transactions to reach that number.
Before we go any further, there's word in the previous sentence that should be highlighted.
Initial.
This roster construction will change as we move forward, more than once before a Week 1 home game against the Saints. The first wave of changes could happen soon and, if last year was any indication, the Falcons will continue churning the roster throughout the season.
But, for right now, here's the Falcons' 53-man roster:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|1
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|3
|Mykal Walker
|ILB
|4
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|5
|Drake London
|WR
|6
|Damien Williams
|RB
|7
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|9
|Lorenzo Carter
|OLB
|12
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|13
|Bradley Pinion
|P
|14
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|15
|Feleipe Franks
|TE
|17
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|21
|Dean Marlowe
|S
|23
|Erik Harris
|S
|24
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|25
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|26
|Isaiah Oliver
|CB
|27
|Richie Grant
|S
|28
|Mike Ford
|CB
|29
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|32
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|34
|Darren Hall
|DB
|35
|Avery Williams
|RB
|37
|Dee Alford
|CB
|40
|Keith Smith
|FB
|44
|Troy Andersen
|ILB
|45
|Deion Jones
|ILB
|46
|Parker Hesse
|TE
|47
|Arnold Ebiketie
|OLB
|48
|Liam McCullough
|LS
|51
|DeAngelo Malone
|OLB
|54
|Rashaan Evans
|ILB
|55
|Nate Landman
|ILB
|56
|Quinton Bell
|OLB
|61
|Matt Hennessy
|OL
|63
|Chris Lindstrom
|OL
|67
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|68
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|70
|Jake Matthews
|OL
|74
|Germain Ifedi
|OL
|76
|Kaleb McGary
|OL
|77
|Jalen Mayfield
|OL
|83
|Jared Bernhardt
|WR
|84
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|87
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|89
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|90
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|92
|Ade Ogundeji
|OLB
|93
|Timothy Horne
|DL
|94
|Anthony Rush
|DL
|95
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|97
|Grady Jarrett
|DL
We take a look at the initial 53-man roster for 2022.
The Falcons released 27 players from their roster. Many members of the list below could return to the team, via a 16-player practice squad that will be announced on Wednesday.
RELEASED
WR Frank Darby
DL Derrick Tangelo
WR KeeSean Johnson
WR Cameron Batson
OL Justin Shaffer
DB Corey Ballentine
TE Anthony Firkser
TE Tucker Fisk
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
OL Jonotthan Harrison
RB Caleb Huntley
TE MyCole Pruitt
OL Ryan Nuezil
OL Tyler Vrabel
DL Abdullah Anderson
OL Colby Gossett
WR Stanley Berryhill
DL Darrion Daniels
RB Qadree Ollison
OL Leroy Watson
OLB Jordan Brailford
DB Matt Hankins
DL Nick Thurman
S Henry Black
S Teez Tabor
WAIVED/INJURED
ILB Dorian Etheridge
FB John Raine
Call for questions
You have questions after seeing the initial Falcons 53-man roster? Submit them right here for inclusion in Wednesday's mailbag.