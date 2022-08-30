Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Though the initial 53-man roster is going to change in the coming days, here's what we can take away from the first announcement. 

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:03 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons have now cut their roster down from 80 to 53 players on Tuesday. This a day no one looks forward to. So many players who have worked day in and day out during training camp and preseason are let go. With there being plenty of depth across the Falcons roster, having to cut any player is a difficult decision.

To re-emphasize Tori’s notes from the final practice before cut-down day, things are going to be very fluid as we move forward. This is only the initial 53-man roster, which means things are going to change by the end of the week.

RELATED CONTENT:

Let's take a look at the biggest surprise cut, undrafted players who made the roster, draft picks who have been cut and players who have been standouts this summer.

Unheralded players who made the roster

CB Dee Alford

If there is one word to describe Dee Alford, it's relentless. He's showed up every day in training camp and in preseason, making his presence felt in the defensive back room. He went from a second and third-team rotational player at the beginning of camp, to the starting nickel with the first-team by the summer's end. The former Division II standout and CFL All-Star will add even more depth to a position group that includes highly talented with players in A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward. Despite the initial 53-man roster not being final, Alford has earned his spot after a preeminent preseason which has been beneficial to the natural ballhawk.

WR Jared Bernhardt

I would say I'm surprised that Jared Bernhardt earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster, but I'm not. The former Division II quarterback has turned a lot of heads this summer with his recent transition to wide receiver. You can say that the Falcons have found themselves a diamond in the rough. His preseason performance speaks for itself. In the first game, he made the game-winning catch. In the very next game against the Jets, he led all players in receiving yards. Mind you, Bernhardt did not start playing wide receiver until this summer. He's a great asset not only to the receiver room, but his versatility as a player could be beneficial for the Falcons offense overall.

OLB Quinton Bell

After going undrafted last year and finding himself on the Falcons practice squad in 2021, Quinton Bell has made a name for himself this summer in a significant way, particularly on special teams. In the last preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bell had a blocked punt that set the Falcons up for a touchdown on the very next drive. Like Bell mentioned after the game, special teams is a great way to make the roster, and he has been making the most of his opportunity. With Bell now in the mix, the Falcons have five edge rushers and solid pieces on the back end to work with.

DL Timothy Horne

Timothy Horne making the roster isn't too much of a surprise. The defensive line has taken a few blows throughout training camp with Marlon Davidson suffering from a knee injury that resulted in him not being able to compete in the last two preseason games. Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles and veteran Eddie Goldman retired before training camp started so adding Horne to the roster was ideal. This is an area that needs sharpening, so keeping Horne makes the most sense as the Falcons are pushing to build depth at the position.

Dee Alford AF_20220427_Workouts_SL2_2341.jpg gallery
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Camp standouts who made the cut

TE/QB Feleipe Franks

Although Feleipe Franks is listed as quarterback on the roster, he will likely see majority of his reps at the tight end position. We didn't see that much during preseason, but that's nothing to worry about. In training camp, Franks almost looked like he had been playing tight end his entire life. It was a natural fit for him that made sense, one that Arthur Smith has been toying with for the last two years. He has the natural height, speed, and strength. His agility stems from his quarterback acumen that suits him well. It came by no surprise that Franks would make the roster. With there only being two primary quarterbacks in Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder on the roster, having a player like Franks will be beneficial for the Falcons offense.

RB Avery Williams

After Avery Williams made the move from defensive back to running back, his versatility on the field made it a no-brainer to keep him on the roster. And one can't overlook the impact he makes as the Falcons primary return man on special teams. Chances are we'll see him in that same positions come the regular season. This is a smart move for the Falcons.

Feleipe Franks AF_20220729_TrainingCamp_SL2_9228.jpg gallery
© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Biggest Surprise Cut

TE Anthony Firsker

Firsker being cut came as a big surprise being that he's a veteran within the tight end room, along with having played under Arthur Smith during his Tennessee Titans era. He had a solid preseason showing out with four receptions for 81 yards but with Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, John Fitzpatrick and Feleipe Franks in the mix, having five tight ends wasn't possible. With roster cuts being fluid, there is still a chance Firsker could still make the roster or at least the practice squad.

Draft picks cut

WR Frank Darby

Having to cut a player like Darby is difficult. He's a player that can play at a high-level in both the receiver and special teams' position, which would certainly be a huge loss considering what he contributed during preseason. The energy that he brings both on and off the field has been one of one. The Falcons final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is likely someone who will remain on the practice squad if he doesn't get picked up elsewhere.

OL Justin Shaffer

The offensive line position was pretty loaded with players from last year and with Shaffer drafted late in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, finding a spot in this position group was going to be tough. Shaffer is a young talent with a ton of potential and we've seen that during his Georgia days and most recently in preseason. With Jalen Mayfield and Elijah Wilkinson locked at the left guard position, it simply came down to that position being congested.

Initial 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the initial 53-man roster for 2022.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford (37) works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford (37) works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walks out to warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walks out to warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 laughs on the sidelines during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 laughs on the sidelines during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks onto the field after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks onto the field after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 signs autographs after AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 signs autographs after AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during rookie minicamp practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during rookie minicamp practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks off the field after joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks off the field after joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair: Key terms that define Falcons initial 53-man roster, their 2022 season and what comes next

Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota will lead Falcons quest to prove explosive, physical and better than people think

news

Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

The roster that has been announced on Tuesday will not be the same roster that the Falcons have as the week moves forward. What are the (hypothetical) situations that could bring back some familiar names?

news

Falcons announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2022 regular season

Dee Alford, three undrafted free agents make team after standout preseason performances

news

Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, new signings after final cuts, A.J. Terrell and more

We discuss some of my favorite training camp performers in this Monday mailbag

news

Notes, observations from final practice before initial 53-man roster cut down

The Falcons have to drop the roster down from 80 to 53 before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. What did the final practice before that happens look like?

news

Three Falcons players make ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022

A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts and Grady Jarrett represent Atlanta on the list.

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part II, the defense and specialists

Tori makes her picks for who makes the 53-man roster on defense. Scott makes his rebuttal.

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part I, the offense

Tori and Scott go back-and-forth as they make their selections for the Falcons initial 53-man roster.

news

'I'm taking full advantage of the opportunity': Quinton Bell makes strong case for 53-man roster spot

Bell sees clear opportunity to make Falcons 53-man roster

news

10 under-the-radar Falcons players who caught my eye during 2022 preseason

Nate Landman, Khadarel Hodge, Dee Alford some of my favorites from intriguing training camp

news

'Control what you can control': Derrick Tangelo, Qadree Ollison bring perspective to wait for 53-man roster announcement

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot have 'tough decisions ahead of us' while forming Falcons initial regular-season roster

Top News

Bair: Key terms that define Falcons initial 53-man roster, their 2022 season and what comes next

Initial 53-Man Roster

Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Five players we could see return to Falcons 53-man roster

Advertising