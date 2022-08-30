Analyzing the Falcons initial 53-man roster: Biggest surprise cuts, camp standouts and more

Unheralded players who made the roster

CB Dee Alford

If there is one word to describe Dee Alford, it's relentless. He's showed up every day in training camp and in preseason, making his presence felt in the defensive back room. He went from a second and third-team rotational player at the beginning of camp, to the starting nickel with the first-team by the summer's end. The former Division II standout and CFL All-Star will add even more depth to a position group that includes highly talented with players in A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward. Despite the initial 53-man roster not being final, Alford has earned his spot after a preeminent preseason which has been beneficial to the natural ballhawk.

WR Jared Bernhardt

I would say I'm surprised that Jared Bernhardt earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster, but I'm not. The former Division II quarterback has turned a lot of heads this summer with his recent transition to wide receiver. You can say that the Falcons have found themselves a diamond in the rough. His preseason performance speaks for itself. In the first game, he made the game-winning catch. In the very next game against the Jets, he led all players in receiving yards. Mind you, Bernhardt did not start playing wide receiver until this summer. He's a great asset not only to the receiver room, but his versatility as a player could be beneficial for the Falcons offense overall.

OLB Quinton Bell

After going undrafted last year and finding himself on the Falcons practice squad in 2021, Quinton Bell has made a name for himself this summer in a significant way, particularly on special teams. In the last preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bell had a blocked punt that set the Falcons up for a touchdown on the very next drive. Like Bell mentioned after the game, special teams is a great way to make the roster, and he has been making the most of his opportunity. With Bell now in the mix, the Falcons have five edge rushers and solid pieces on the back end to work with.

DL Timothy Horne