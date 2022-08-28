'I'm taking full advantage of the opportunity': Quinton Bell makes strong case for 53-man roster spot 

Aug 28, 2022 at 03:59 PM
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

ATLANTA – It was fourth down and three with 3 minutes and 43 seconds left in the second quarter as Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke waited deep backfield for the ball to snap. Quinton Bell lined up far right before bursting off the line-of-scrimmage, putting on a swim move to shake off his defender and diving straight at the ball, blocking Cooke's punt that was recovered by DeAngelo Malone at the 1-yard line.

The outside linebacker couldn't contain his exhilaration after the recovery as he ran towards the Falcons sideline celebrating his first blocked punt of his NFL career.

"It felt amazing man," Bell said keenly. "I can't even explain it, it felt like a dream. It still doesn't feel real."

As the 53-man cut down date nears, Bell has made a strong case for a roster spot in a myriad of ways. His presence on special teams alone has been crucial in the Falcons success during the preseason. Not to mention that Bell moved from wide receiver to defensive end during his senior season at Prairie View A&M.

His arsenal as player has been on full display in the past month. He sees a clear opportunity to make the roster and knows that special teams coordinator Marquice Williams has placed him in the perfect position to do so.

"Got to get it. Effort, effort, effort. Special teams is a great way to make the roster and I'm taking full advantage of the opportunity," Bell said. "Coach Marquice put me in the right positions man, I'm just going hard."

Having five edge rushers could be a smart move for the Falcons being that the pass rush has been an area of focus heading into the season. Bell is a player who can play in various positions and succeed in each one of them. Homing in and improving on the defense side has been a hub for him as his progression continues to climb uphill.

"Every game, every practice we watch film and little bit of each part of my game, every part of my game so I've been continuing to try to improve my defensive plays as well as my special teams play," Bell said.

His approach in making the roster has been deliberate during training camp and preseason and we've seen that spill over into his play. His versatility propels his chances even more. Learning from veteran players like Lorenzo Carter and Cordarrelle Patterson, while grinding to make the roster has also been key in helping to develop his game even further.

"All my guys in my OLB really," Bell said. "Zo been in the league for some years and also on the team side too. You know, CP, Keith Smith, those older guys who have been doing that team stuff for a while. I pick their brain and they tell me to just go hard. Keep doing what I'm doing in practice and just keep working. This a great way to stay in the league for a long time."

Game Photos | Preseason Week 3 Falcons vs Jaguars

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in the second preseason game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 runs after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 runs after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 reacts after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 reacts after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 intercepts the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 intercepts the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 and linebacker Troy Andersen #44 react after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 and linebacker Troy Andersen #44 react after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill Jr. #16 celebrates after a big catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill Jr. #16 celebrates after a big catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs off the field after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs off the field after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and tight end John Raine #41 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and tight end John Raine #41 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players line up for a kick off during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players line up for a kick off during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 looks to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 looks to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 catches a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 catches a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 makes a tackle during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 makes a tackle during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 rush the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 rush the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 attempts to catch a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 attempts to catch a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 blocks a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 blocks a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 breaks up a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 breaks up a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 knocks down a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 knocks down a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 sacks the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 sacks the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the Dirty Bird Nest as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
A view of the Dirty Bird Nest as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 catches a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 catches a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains Jake Matthews #70 and Grady Jarrett #97 walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons captains Jake Matthews #70 and Grady Jarrett #97 walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons stands during the national anthem before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stands during the national anthem before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
