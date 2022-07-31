'The best decision I ever made': Quinton Bell's risky move led him to the NFL 

Prairie View A&M University, a historically Black college and university, was the only school that offered Bell.

"I was like you 'you know what, Imma take it,' you know what I'm saying?" Bell said. "I want to ball, and I get to run track too, so I took the opportunity."

Bell came into Prairie View as a wide receiver and played his first three seasons in that position. He said he didn't have the best three years at wide receiver. Going into his senior season, Bell's defensive line coach and defensive coordinator approached him with the opportunity to play on defense.

"At first, it sounded crazy to me," Bell said. "Three years at receiver and just playing defensive end in general just didn't sound like even an option. But, the more they talked to me about the potential for the NFL, I was like 'I got nothing to lose.' I didn't want to look back not trying it, you know, and until this day, it's probably the best decision I've ever made."

In his solo season at defensive end, Bell racked up 46 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and an all-conference selection. Transitioning from offense to defense was obviously divine intervention for Bell.

This move did in fact lead to an NFL opportunity. In the 2019 NFL Draft, Bell was selected 230th overall, in the seventh round, by the Las Vegas Raiders, the same team his uncle, Nick Bell, played for from 1991-1993. Although Bell's stint with the Raiders didn't last long, being drafted by the same team as your uncle is, again, divine intervention. After being released by the Raiders in 2019, Bell signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.