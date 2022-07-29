Presented by

'Doing what God brought me here to do, and that's to play football:' Why Marlon Davidson is ready for Year 3

Finally feeling fully healthy, Auburn product 'went back to the dungeon' to prep for a big year

Jul 29, 2022 at 04:37 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Marlon Davidson's early NFL career has had its share of setbacks.

The former Auburn standout suffered from an ankle injury and COVID-19 during his first two seasons in the league, making it harder to realize vast potential. This will be a big year for Davidson to display his strength and versatility on the defensive front alongside Grady Jarrett and Anthony Rush, and he knows it.

That's why he pushed so hard to get ready for Year 3.

RELATED CONTENT:

During the offseason, Davidson focused a lot on shredding body weight, toning up and getting more explosive. Lower body strength was something that Davidson struggled with at a period in time, and didn't squat for as long as two years. He's now back squatting, feeling stronger and powerful in the lower end of his body. Getting back to physical shape is key for him in being able to compete at the highest-level.

"I went back to the dungeon," Davidson said laughing. "I went back to madhouse. Started back at my roots, you know what I mean, back in that hot gym. Long days, long mornings, heavy weight. That's all I was doing."

Since the injury, this is the first time Davidson doesn't feel anything physically wrong. He said it was nothing like last year or the year before.

"I remember there were some days I couldn't even wake up and just feel decent," Davidson said. "Every day I was walking around limping. I could be doing this and that and I was still trying my best to come out here and perform because that's my job. I can't put my past on my injuries. That's still on me because as long as I'm out there, I still need to be out there to play football and make plays."

The pressure to live up to his second-round draft pick status only fuels Davidson, adding motivation to keep working and block out the outside noise. He sees the headlines. He sees everything on social media. Adding an extra rep on the field, in the weight room, and extra minute in the film room is what keeps Davidson going.

"I just take it in and keep going man," Davidson said.

The Falcons defensive line will be in a great spot this year with Davidson back in the rotation. With everyone back healthy on the front line, this defense will look completely different from last year. Despite the setbacks Davidson might have faced in the past, that's behind him now. He's only looking forward for what's lies ahead.

"This year I'm just trying to get myself going, get my feet wet and just progress," Davidson said. "Keep continuing to get better and keep stacking days like I've been doing everyday out here. That's all I can do."

Marlon Davidson is back and doing all he can to get ready for a big season.

"Every year for me is a work year," Davidson said. "Doing what God brought me here to do and that's to play football. When I get my opportunity, my number called, I'm going to just go out there and have fun."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Camp Report: Falcons players, coaches discuss work-in-progress edge rusher development

OLB coach Ted Monachino said the edge rushers in Atlanta are "in the process of becoming something." What does this mean for where they are in their personal development? This and other notes from Day 3 of training camp.

news

'Much respect to that kid:' Drake London making solid first impression

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick talks about Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts and working vs. Falcons DB

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, adding a veteran edge rusher, 2022 expectations, Julio Jones and more

We also compare talent on this roster to last year's in this Friday mailbag

news

Todd McClure: Ring of Honor induction something 'I'll cherish the rest of my life'

Former Falcons offensive lineman will be added to Ring of Honor during Panthers game on Oct. 30

news

Falcons sign free-agent safety, adding former Packer to secondary mix

Tight end Brayden Lenius released in a corresponding move

news

Camp Report: Falcons VP of player personnel Kyle Smith talks 'churning the roster'

Plus a look at the segment of practice that set the tone for the day, as well as where the offensive line stands on Day 2.

news

Todd McClure to join Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor in 2022

The legendary Falcon started 195 of 198 games over 13 seasons in Atlanta

news

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on first day of training camp, learning from experienced edge rushers

Penn State alum ready to learn, develop, heading into rookie season

news

Dan Reeves, Tommy Nobis named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Reeves and Nobis are finalists in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.

news

Falcons sign defensive tackle to one-year deal

The Falcons add Darrion Daniels to the mix along the defensive front

news

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Tori shares her notes and observations from Day 1. She also catches up with QBs coach Charles London to discuss where Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are as the preseason gets underway.

Top News

'Doing what God brought me here to do, and that's to play football:' Why Marlon Davidson is ready for Year 3

Camp Report: Falcons players, coaches discuss work-in-progress edge rusher development

'Much respect to that kid:' Drake London making solid first impression

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, adding a veteran edge rusher, 2022 expectations, Julio Jones and more

Advertising