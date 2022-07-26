Training camp storylines: Pass rush will be a heavy focus for Dean Pees going into training camp

The Falcons made the pass rush a focal point by having two of the seven rookies drafted be edge rushers, with Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone set to compete for prominent positions in training camp. The pass rush could definitely use the help.

Late last season, Dean Pees emphasized improving the pass rush, which hurt the Falcons in crucial moments.

"The thing that we've really got to develop in the offseason for next year is the ability to rush the passer," Pees said last year. "and not always having to pressure to do it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Can the Falcons improve rushing the passer with some new players in the mix? That will be a major storyline to following during Falcons training camp.

Grady Jarrett, who led this defensive front seven, was getting double-teamed, if not tripled-teamed at times. That can't happen this season. There must be another threat to free Jarrett up, helping him to go one-on-one against defenders more often. Ta'Quon Graham, who improved during in his rookie campaign last season and showed speed and athleticism but must build on what he already has established last season.

Even with having him as a projected starter, Graham and Marlon Davidson will be competing for the defensive lineman position opposite of Jarrett, who in Davidson hasn't really gotten the chance to show what he could produce for this defense. This goes back to guys staying healthy throughout the entire course of the season. That was also a major factor in why this pass rush struggled last season. There were constant adjustments being made on defense.