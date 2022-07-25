Wyche: Competition will be fierce during fascinating Falcons training camp, with 2022 NFL Draft class in the thick of it

London, selected No. 8 overall, will be worked in various spots (slot, out wide) to see how he can best be utilized. He is going to play right away because the Falcons need him to play right away. As huge as he is – I sat next to him on a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta this spring and he is Calvin Johnson big – London is more than a large target with a big catch radius.

London is a catch-and-run receiver, which is important for Atlanta because so much of what could develop is a quick passing game to help offset concerns with protection.

Edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone are players the Falcons need to find their way into the rotation early. They won't be forced into action until they are ready, but with Atlanta generating a staggeringly low 18 sacks last season, these talented quarterback hunters must transition to the big time as soon as possible.

Veteran Giants and former Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and second-year edge player Ade Ogundeji are trying to forge their way as well and won't make things easy for the rookies.

Fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier is one of those players who might be tough to get a read on without pads, but someone who will identify himself quickly once they come on. He's a punishing runner who also hit the big play while at BYU. He's also good in the passing game and has all the attributes of a three-down back. Veteran Damien Williams has a stake in what could happen in the backfield, as will Patterson of course.

As for guard Justin Shaffer, he could be one of several linemen moved up and down the front like Rubik's Cube squares until Smith and his staff find out what group of players plays best together and at what position. There could be several spots in flux, which is a good thing because this unit must play better for the running and passing games to work.

Tight end John FitzPatrick has a good shot as more of a blocking tight end, which is needed in this offense.

Of course, shining on special teams is always a way for young players to make their way on to the team early. However, there must be steady improvement or someone else will be brought in to help this team.