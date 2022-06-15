'Light years ahead': Arthur Smith compliments Desmond Ridder for picking up Falcons scheme

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Desmond Ridder works hard at the mental side of his game, often using innovative techniques to help him master scheme.

The former Cincinnati quarterback and Falcons third-round pick has discussed a few of them in recent meetings with the press, including poker chips to help understand formations and pre-snap adjustments.

He talked Tuesday about getting Falcons play calls down by saying them into his voice recorder as he would in a huddle, then playing them back to hear how they sound in headphones, as if he were listening with the speakers in his helmet.

Getting a new scheme down is no easy task, with so much to learn and then apply. Even with extremely hard work, it still takes time.

No one's handing out progress reports on a process emphasized in the offseason program and continued in camp, but head coach Arthur Smith gave Ridder some praise regarding how he's doing mentally. What has impressed him about Ridder since he arrived?

"Behind the scenes, the things that he has done, as a rookie, really from the neck up," Smith said in a Wednesday press conference. "How he's operating, when we're doing the rookie walk-throughs, when we do these installations and on the field, and his command. Then you're betting on some of the physical things you see at times to catch up. He's light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up. I will give him that compliment."

That's not necessarily a surprise considering what Smith and the Falcons learned about the accomplished quarterback during the pre-NFL Draft process.