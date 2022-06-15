'Light years ahead': Arthur Smith compliments Desmond Ridder for picking up Falcons scheme

Rookie quarterback says he's learning new system faster than expected

Jun 15, 2022 at 05:02 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Desmond Ridder works hard at the mental side of his game, often using innovative techniques to help him master scheme.

The former Cincinnati quarterback and Falcons third-round pick has discussed a few of them in recent meetings with the press, including poker chips to help understand formations and pre-snap adjustments.

RELATED CONTENT:

He talked Tuesday about getting Falcons play calls down by saying them into his voice recorder as he would in a huddle, then playing them back to hear how they sound in headphones, as if he were listening with the speakers in his helmet.

Getting a new scheme down is no easy task, with so much to learn and then apply. Even with extremely hard work, it still takes time.

No one's handing out progress reports on a process emphasized in the offseason program and continued in camp, but head coach Arthur Smith gave Ridder some praise regarding how he's doing mentally. What has impressed him about Ridder since he arrived?

"Behind the scenes, the things that he has done, as a rookie, really from the neck up," Smith said in a Wednesday press conference. "How he's operating, when we're doing the rookie walk-throughs, when we do these installations and on the field, and his command. Then you're betting on some of the physical things you see at times to catch up. He's light years ahead of most young quarterbacks, in terms of playing from the neck up. I will give him that compliment."

That's not necessarily a surprise considering what Smith and the Falcons learned about the accomplished quarterback during the pre-NFL Draft process.

"There's a lot that goes into the scouting of a player, from the area scout to the national scout telling us how people talk about him," Smith said. "There's our experience and the ability to meet with the player and what we took away from that and on film. We were excited about him. That's why we took him."

Ridder expected that part of his offseason program to be difficult. He might've surprised himself with how well he has picked things up.

"The overall knowledge of the offense – I'm not going to lie, I thought I would come in struggle a little bit," Ridder said. "We're almost all the way through all of our installs and putting in all those checks, and I have a good grasp of it. That surprised me, honestly. I'm not saying wouldn't have picked it up, but I thought it might've taken a bit longer, a couple of extra days. I've been able to pick up on it pretty smoothly."

Ridder realized that last week, as the offseason program started wrapping up.

"It was just the flow of it, the way my sentences are coming out in the huddle to the command I have at the line of scrimmage, just seeing the defense and seeing the offense," Ridder said. "Everything just came to me."

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

What we learned on Day 2 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

Kyle Pitts and AJ Terrell competition takes center stage.

news

Bair Mail: On Casey Hayward, Deion Jones, Feleipe Franks, Falcons team chemistry

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Drake London discusses first NFL offseason program, working with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, plus what happens next

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick plans to keep working during downtime before training camp

news

What we learned on Day 1 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

We take an inside look at the decision to withhold Cordarrelle Patterson through OTAs.

news

'Guys have to make a business decision when they have to tackle him:' How the Falcons decided on Tyler Allgeier in 2022 NFL Draft

After back-to-back 1,000-rushing yard season at BYU, Allgeier brings a tough running style to Atlanta.

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier, red helmets and possible additions to Falcons line

We also take a look at intriguing undrafted Falcons prospects in Monday's mailbag

news

'It comes from hard work': A.J. Terrell on being a face of the Falcons franchise

There was a thought that when Terrell was drafted in 2020 that he would one day be a cornerstone in Atlanta. By 2022, he's exactly that.

news

Marcus Mariota on working with Arthur Smith, what it means to 'play free'

Veteran quarterback meshing well with Falcons HC, receivers during Falcons OTAs

news

Bair Mail: How does addition of Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, other skill players affect Cordarrelle Patterson?

Your questions answered by Tori, not Scott (yay)!

news

Feleipe Franks leaning into tight end work, hybrid role

Former Florida passer continuing work at several positions (including quarterback) which started in 2021

news

'I've been ready for my opportunity': Mykal Walker poised to take on extended role in 2022

Walker played a rotational role up to this point. He's ready to for more responsibility during a transitional year for the Falcons.

Top News

What we learned on Day 2 of Falcons mandatory minicamp

'Light years ahead': Arthur Smith compliments Desmond Ridder for picking up Falcons scheme

Marcus Mariota on working with Arthur Smith, chemistry with receivers during minicamp | Press conference

Bair Mail: On Casey Hayward, Deion Jones, Feleipe Franks, Falcons team chemistry

Advertising