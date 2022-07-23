Positional breakdown: Marlon Davidson, Anthony Rush, Ta'Quon Graham looking to step up, help Grady Jarrett round out defensive line

Where the position is : This defensive front suffered a huge loss right before training camp with the abrupt retirement of Eddie Goldman. But, this is football. You adjust. During the offseason, GM Terry Fontenot brought on veteran Vincent Taylor, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the 2021 season, to add depth to the defensive tackle position.

Marlon Davidson, a third-year player out of Auburn, has been subjected to injuries in his first two seasons with the team, limiting the potential of what he's actually capable of and the help he could bring to Jarrett. Veteran Anthony Rush will be looked upon to lead as a nose tackle and anchor the run defense. For Graham, who's going into his sophomore season, he will have the opportunity to show his athleticism and speed on the pass rush, considering that was lacking for the Falcons last season.