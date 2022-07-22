Positional breakdown: Recent additions set to push 2021 offensive line starters during 2022 training camp 

Where the position was: In each of the last four seasons, Matt Ryan was sacked over 40 times. Last year, that number was an even 40, which landed the Falcons in the middle of the league in sacks allowed. Of those 40, nine were attributed to Kaleb McGary and 11 were given to Jalen Mayfield (per PFF). Mayfield underwent a "baptism by fire" in 2021, as he became the starting left guard after Josh Andrews was injured during training camp.

Meanwhile, Chris Lindstrom didn't allow a single sack in 2021. He was the only guard in the league to play in every game and not give up a sack. According to PFF, Matt Hennessy graded out to have the best run blocking score of the five starters, while Jake Matthews had the best pass blocking grade.

When running the ball, the Falcons were not nearly as consistent or successful in doing so as other teams in the league were in 2021. Only the Texans had a lower rushing yards per game average than Atlanta.

Where the position is: The Falcons extended Matthews this offseason as well as picking up Lindstrom's fifth-year option. They did not do the same for McGary. Along with drafting Justin Shaffer in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons picked up Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson in free agency. Because of all of these moves, the offensive line should be the most competitive position on the field come the start of training camp. Outside of Matthews and Lindstrom, there are spots to be contested across the offensive line. Drew Dalman and Hennessy will push each other at center, while McGary and Mayfield will have to beat out the veteran free agents to earn their starting spots back. Then, there's having Marcus Mariota under center in 2022, and not Ryan. Don't forget this change at quarterback affects the offensive line, too.