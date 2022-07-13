Falcons Building Blocks: Chris Lindstrom continues to anchor offensive line

Throughout the last two years, Lindstrom's growth in the league has been evident. After a frustrating rookie year he has lived up to his former first round draft pick status. He's started every game over the last two seasons at right guard. In 2020, he graded out to have a 77.1 overall PFF grade. Last season, that grade jumped to 83.7 overall. Lindstrom allowed zero sacks in 2021 after giving up four the year before. Most notably, he was the only guard to appear in all 17 games in 2021 and not allow a single sack.

Long story short? There's value in keeping Lindstrom not just around, but as a focal point of this offensive line unit.

Along with Lindstrom, the Falcons extended Jake Matthews' contract through 2026, making a point this offseason to keep two important pieces of the offensive line together for another two years, at least.

Ultimately, Lindstrom is someone who has never done anything to warrant him not being a part of this list. And that is what makes Lindstrom stand out. Like Matthews, he's someone you don't really have to worry about. You know who he is, what he can do and that he makes the right move or decision more often than not.