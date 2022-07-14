Falcons Building Blocks: Drake London important, but unknown, piece of 2022 transition

It was at this time last summer that Scott Bair was mounting his defense for including Kyle Pitts (then, a rookie) on his 2021 building blocks list.

Here's what he said: Kyle Pitts has not yet played an NFL snap. He has 0 catches for 0 yards and 0 touchdowns at this time. There's an argument to be made that the Florida product can't be considered a building block until he does something, anything at the professional level.

Fast forward to this exact moment. And I'm about to tweak this sentence to better fit the 2022 building blocks list.

Here's what I say: Drake London has not yet played an NFL snap. He has 0 catches for 0 yards and 0 touchdowns at this time. There's an argument to be made that the USC product can't be considered a building block until he does something, anything at the professional level.

The reasoning behind Scott's inclusion of Pitts last year is the exact same reason I am including London this year.

In hindsight, it worked out well in Scott's favor. Hopefully, it works for me, too, because let's be honest: It's difficult at this point in time to pick foundational pieces to write about within the Atlanta Falcons organization. More players than not are on a short-term deal. We've already seen this roster turnover exponentially in two years' time. And it's going to continue to churn with only a select few left in the pot to simmer. Even though London hasn't a single professional snap to his name, he should be included.

Though higher draftees above that of the No. 8 overall pick have not panned out before and will continue to… well… not, I can't help but think London will be forced into a foundational role in this offense because of how much his presence was needed.

And don't read that word "forced" and think this is a bad thing. The sooner London becomes comfortable in that WR1 role, the better, because for the first time since before the Roddy White era, Atlanta didn't really have a true No. 1 wide receiver going into this offseason.