Positional breakdown: Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams looking to help Cordarrelle Patterson improve Falcons run game

Cordarrelle Patterson has been a receiver and return man most of his football life. His special teams contributions might earn him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in time, and his dynamic playmaking ability made him a real offensive threat in space.

Arthur Smith, however, saw an opportunity to use Patterson out of the backfield, as a running back. It worked, even after similar experiments on other teams failed to bear real fruit.

Patterson was one of the league's surprise producers, a real standout on a Falcons offense that struggled at times last season.

The veteran made a strong push to stay in Atlanta after his one-year deal for 2021 expired, endearing himself to the fan base and Falcons brass. He got his wish, signing a two-year deal with the team in March.

He remains the biggest threat at the position, though his effectiveness waned somewhat down the stretch while he was dealing with injuries. Maintaining Patterson's production, while working in lots of new faces, will be a fascinating storyline to watch when training camp starts next week.

Let's put the entire position group under the microscope in the latest installment of Falcons position breakdown:

Who's in the room: Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Qadree Ollison, Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, Damien Williams, Keith Smith (FB)

53-man projection: Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Damien Williams, Keith Smith

Projected starter: Cordarrelle Patterson

Where the position was: The running back room was in serious transition after the 2020 season, with Todd Gurley, Ito Smith and Brian Hill on the way out and Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson on the way in. While Patterson was impactful and his versatility was showcased during his first year at running back, Davis never really got going.