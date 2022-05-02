Falcons release Mike Davis, make other roster moves following 2022 NFL Draft

Davis came to the Falcons after a solid 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers, with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. The Falcons picked Davis up last offseason, bringing the Atlanta native back home for the first time since his high school days at Stephenson High School.

Splitting time out of the backfield with Patterson, Davis finished the 2021 season with 503 rushing yards on 138 carries (3.6 yards per carry average). He scored three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdowns. Davis was also selected as the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year last year for his work in the local community.

Following the news break of his departure, Davis tweeted out his thanks to the organization for bringing him home for a year, writing: "I appreciate everything the falcons did for me. I was able to play for my hometown and impact my community. I appreciate the fans and my family."