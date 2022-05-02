Falcons release Mike Davis, make other roster moves following 2022 NFL Draft

The Falcons have released Mike Davis, the organization announced on Monday. Jordan Schultz was the first to report the transaction.
This move comes as little surprise to those who have been following the Falcons this offseason. It was a decision that seemed inevitable when Atlanta drafted BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. At the time, Allgeier joined a pretty crowded backfield that included Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams and Qadree Ollison. Davis departs the room not two days later.
Besides the sheer number of backs in the room, Davis was also going to cost the Falcons a bit more money than some others in the group (Patterson excluded). Davis was entering into his second year of a two-year contract with the Falcons. This year, Davis carried a $3.25 million cap hit. The Falcons will save $2.5 million of that money with Davis' release finalized, according to OverTheCap.com.
Davis came to the Falcons after a solid 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers, with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. The Falcons picked Davis up last offseason, bringing the Atlanta native back home for the first time since his high school days at Stephenson High School.
Splitting time out of the backfield with Patterson, Davis finished the 2021 season with 503 rushing yards on 138 carries (3.6 yards per carry average). He scored three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdowns. Davis was also selected as the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year last year for his work in the local community.
Following the news break of his departure, Davis tweeted out his thanks to the organization for bringing him home for a year, writing: "I appreciate everything the falcons did for me. I was able to play for my hometown and impact my community. I appreciate the fans and my family."
In related news, the Falcons also released linebacker James Vaughters and offensive lineman Willie Beavers on Monday. Atlanta also placed long snapper Beau Brinkley on injured reserve.
