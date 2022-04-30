'Tears started dropping!': Tyler Allgeier on physical running style, watching Nick Chubb, Marshawn Lynch 

Allgeier led the nation in touchdowns in 2021.

Apr 30, 2022 at 03:05 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier has been waiting to hear his name called by an NFL franchise for his entire life. When the day came, he was confident he would not cry, but when the Falcons selected him with the 151st pick in the NFL Draft, he could not hold back the waterworks.

"Tears started dropping!" Allgeier told Atlantafalcons.com with a smile. "It was such a surreal feeling."

Allgeier joins Tyler Andersen as the second Falcons draft pick to play both sides of the ball in college. In his first year at BYU, he played at linebacker, his best game coming in a win against the-undefeated No. 14 Boise State. He led the team in tackles with nine and finished with 26 on the season.

"Our special teams coordinator, he said we'll have the best guys on the field to play, and I low key took that to that heart especially coming from the preferred walk-on," Allgeier said on his willingness to play any role. "I tried to put my best foot in any position that I was in."

Allgeier found a home at running back in his final season, leading the nation in touchdowns and setting a single-season rushing record. He runs with ferociousness and intensity and models his game after Marshawn Lynch and Nick Chubb. He believes in being the "hammer, not the nail" on the football field.

"It's the only way," Allgeier said with a smile on running defenders over but added that he can be shifty if needed.

And he'll fit right in with the Falcons' group of rookie nicknames, saying that friends have deemed him "Psycho T."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity," Allgeier said. "I'm excited. I'm excited to be part of the Falcons."

af_22_2022-season-ticket-tile_ticket-page_kyle-pitts

2022 Season Tickets Now Available!

  • Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
  • Instant Member Benefit Access
  • Best Available Seat Locations

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media draft grades for Falcons Day 3 selections

Atlanta selected two players from the University of Georgia, their first picks from the school since 2011.

news

Falcons select TE John FitzPatrick No. 213 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Georgia product will join Kyle Pitts in Atlanta.

news

Falcons select OL Justin Shaffer No. 190 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Georgia product makes the short trip from Athens to Flowery Branch to join the Falcons offensive line.

news

Falcons select RB Tyler Allgeier No. 151 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The running back set a single-season record in rushing yards at BYU.

news

Bair: How Falcons draft strategy produced intriguing Day 2 haul

Atlanta used picks from Matt Ryan, Julio Jones trades to supplement 2022 class

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

There are still depth needs to fill within certain position groups in Atlanta. What are they? Who could fit?

news

2022 NFL Draft: League media offer draft grades for Falcons Day 2 selections

Atlanta took the second quarterback off the board with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, and loaded up on defense.

news

'I'm the calm villain': Desmond Ridder on Marcus Mariota, growing up watching Matt Ryan, Michael Vick

Ridder started 48 games over four years at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to a 13-1 record and College Football Playoff appearance.

news

Falcons select OLB DeAngelo Malone with No. 82 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Atlanta grabs another Day 2 edge rusher to bolster young position group.

news

Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder with No. 74 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

The Falcons find a quarterback to join Marcus Mariota in Atlanta

news

Falcons select ILB Troy Andersen with No. 58 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

Montana State product joins Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker in position group

Top News

2022 NFL Draft: League media draft grades for Falcons Day 3 selections

Falcons select TE John FitzPatrick No. 213 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Falcons select OL Justin Shaffer No. 190 overall in 2022 NFL Draft

'Tears started dropping!': Tyler Allgeier on physical running style, watching Nick Chubb, Marshawn Lynch

Advertising