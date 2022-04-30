'Tears started dropping!': Tyler Allgeier on physical running style, watching Nick Chubb, Marshawn Lynch 

Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier has been waiting to hear his name called by an NFL franchise for his entire life. When the day came, he was confident he would not cry, but when the Falcons selected him with the 151st pick in the NFL Draft, he could not hold back the waterworks.

"Tears started dropping!" Allgeier told Atlantafalcons.com with a smile. "It was such a surreal feeling."

Allgeier joins Tyler Andersen as the second Falcons draft pick to play both sides of the ball in college. In his first year at BYU, he played at linebacker, his best game coming in a win against the-undefeated No. 14 Boise State. He led the team in tackles with nine and finished with 26 on the season.