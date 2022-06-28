'I was all for it': Avery Williams discusses move to running back position

While this isn't a totally new thing for Williams, don't think for a second that he's in cruise control. He's constantly in the offensive playbook, mastering new terminology and his role within the scheme. The offseason program's an ideal time to make this switch, with installs and regular meetings and non-padded practices focused on executing the play just right.

Training camp will add physicality and speed to proceedings. It also makes pass protection responsibilities real, and that's often the most difficult aspect for talented players new to the position.

"When you get pads on, the physicality enters in and makes your technique and fundamentals even more important," Williams said. "When you're doing jog-throughs with no pads, there are certain things you can get away with. When you get pads on and go full speed, that's when you're truly tested."

Williams is doing everything possible to prep for those summer exams. That includes study and intensive, detailed work with Pitre. And Williams has another great resource in his meeting room he isn't afraid to lean on.

Cordarrelle Patterson recently made the switch to running back, moving in from the receiver spot. The move has given Patterson's career a spark, adding additional value to a skill set that, like Williams, was accentuated primarily in the return game.

Patterson is an all-time great kickoff returner, meaning Williams has had an eye on his career going way back.

"I grew up a Vikings fan, so I grew up watching him," Williams said. "That was a guy who, even before I got to college and was big in the return game, I studied, watched and admired even seeing highlights on YouTube.

"Just asking him what he sees, how he handles certain things, and then just watching him play – seeing his instincts and how he makes cuts, sets up defenders and creates space for himself. He also breaks tackles. He's one of the best to ever do it, especially returning kicks. It's important that I learn from a guy like that."

It's important Williams keeps learning and developing at this position. Mastering its details will allow him to play fast, maximize this opportunity and provide an offensive spark within a scheme that helps skill players shine. He's ready for a chance to apply his talents in a different way at the NFL level and return to a position he always enjoyed.