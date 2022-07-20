Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith helping Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, defying 2022 expectations and adding homegrown talent

Hey all. Happy Wednesday to you. Falcons full-squad training camp formally starts in one week. ONE WEEK! I'm freaking pumped for what should be an intriguing preseason full of position battles and heavy competition.

RELATED CONTENT:

There are a ton of questions about how this team with come together this summer and perform this fall, so let's get right to them in the latest edition of Bair Mail:

Wayne Abe from Honolulu, Hi.

Is Arthur Smith going to change the offense to fit Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder? Both QBs like to run and throw on the run. Both are tremendous athletes. Plus the offense line isn't that great, so movement would be our advantage.

I hope Arthur Smith has change and will make this team more exciting. I believe they have a great team more reps will make them very exciting. The defense has to be more aggressive. Go FALCONS all the way!!

Bair: Thanks for the submission, Wayne. I do believe Arthur Smith will tailor his play calling and designs to Marcus Mariota's strengths. Desmond Ridder, too, if he ends up as QB1. That doesn't mean Smith is completely changing the scheme or the offensive principles that are its backbone. He's adding and tweaking. It's finding options in a massive playbook that will work well with the talent he has at quarterback and across the offense.

That's what good coaches do. Arthur Smith is a good coach. Look at what he did with Cordarrelle Patterson and, to a slightly lesser extent, with Kyle Pitts. He found unique ways to let dynamic playmakers make plays. I know his record overall isn't stellar, but Mariota’s a supreme athlete. Finding ways to maximize his talents, or Ridder's, will be key to offensive success in 2022.

Flavius Hobbs from Augusta, Ga.

Welcome back, Scott. Tori held down your spot well. I'm looking forward to both of you collaborating through the season. Players have camps and private lessons during the off-season to help them get better. What do coaches do for improvement? Are they reliant on learning from past mistakes on their own or are there coaching mentors (previous NFL coaches) that help out? What do you think Coach Smith can do better to improve in year two?

Bair: At this level, head coaches and coordinators are doing the teaching at coaching clinics. That said, Smith is a steadfast self-scouter, talking extensively about taking long, objective looks at his play calls and their effectiveness and making adjustments to help his team out.