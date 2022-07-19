Falcons sign Desmond Ridder to rookie contract

Desmond Ridder has signed his rookie contract, the Falcons announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The University of Cincinnati alum inked a four-year contract that will pay him a salary commiserate with him being the No. 74 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, according to the rookie wage scale.
He is the last Falcons draft pick to sign his contract, coming roughly a week before training camp is set to begin.
Ridder is expected to compete with Marcus Mariota this summer for the right to be the starting quarterback. Ridder was the second quarterback selected in the NFL Draft, and will have a chance to prove he's a long-term solution at the quarterback spot after the team parted ways with Matt Ryan.
