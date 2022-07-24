Positional breakdown: Arnold Ebiketie headlines edge rusher youth movement Falcons hope will improve pass rush

The edge-rusher youth movement is on. There isn't a player older than 26 years old in the position, a year after the primary starters were 27 or older.

That was a required change following a season where the Falcons didn't get a steady pass rush off the edge. It was time for wholesale change and a significant investment in the position. Both things happened. Veterans were let go. Then the front office devoted a second- and third-round pick to the edge rushers, plus a young player added on a prove-it deal.

Ade Ogundeji is the only returning contributor from 2021, and he's just a second-year pro. Will these change help improve the pass rush and establish a young foundation at the position?

We'll explore those prospects with a close look at Falcons edge rushers heading into training camp:

Who's in the room: Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Jordan Brailford, Quinton Bell, Kuony Deng, Ade Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter

53-man projection: Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Ade Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter

Projected starters: Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie