Bair: Arthur Smith scheme, personnel upgrades, create potential for Falcons to be more explosive in 2022 NFL season

The 2021 Falcons had a tough time taking yards in chunks. There were exceptions to that rule, with Cordarrelle Patterson's closer at New Orleans, Russell Gage's highlight-reel haul-in at San Francisco and Kyle Pitts showstoppers versus Miami and New York Jets front of mind.

Taken as an overall body of work, however, the results weren't great. The Falcons were not an explosive offense last season. While several factors were involved in that, it doesn't alter the previous sentence as a statement of fact

They ranked 25th in pass plays of 20-plus yards, 20th in run plays of 10-plus yards and 25th when those two categories were combined, per Sharp Football Analysis stats.

Those stats don't vibe with an Arthur Smith offense. Tennessee was excellent and efficient creating big plays during Smith's two years as Titans offensive coordinator.

In 2019, the Titans were second in explosive pass plays, fourth in explosive run plays and third overall. They were down a bit in 2020 but still impactful, ranking 14th in explosive passes, 10th in explosive runs and ninth overall.

The primary reason for Titans explosive success under Smith vs. Falcons' 2021 struggles in that category is obvious: talent disparity.

The Titans had Derek Henry and A.J. Brown leading a deep and talented group of skill players in those years. Last year, the Falcons had Pitts and Patterson and not much else.

Before we say that this is all talent and not Smith's scheme, take a look at the 2021 Titans. They tanked in explosive plays, ranking 24th overall. Henry missing a significant chunk of the season plays a part but can't account for all of such a precipitous drop.

Before we get too bogged down in stats, points and rebuttals, let's re-center a bit and apply this discussion to the 2022 Falcons as we head into next week's training camp.