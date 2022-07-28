Falcons sign free-agent safety, adding former Packer to secondary mix

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons continue churning the roster in training camp, adding a new player for a second straight day.
Defensive back Henry Black has signed a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Tight end Brayden Lenius was let go in a corresponding move.
The Black signing comes a day after defensive tackle Darrion Daniels joined the squad.
Black adds depth to the safety corps and special teams. He also brings a little bit of experience. He spent the 2020 and '21 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He played eight games that first season and a full season in the second, totaling 38 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.
He signed with the New York Giants this offseason but was released by that team on Tuesday. Black became a Falcon a few days later. The safety room is pretty packed already, with Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins as young, ascending players and Erik Harris and Dean Marlowe as savvy, experienced veterans.
He'll have to earn a role on the squad this preseason, with all summer to do so.
