Falcons sign free-agent safety, adding former Packer to secondary mix

Tight end Brayden Lenius released in a corresponding move

Jul 28, 2022 at 03:05 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons continue churning the roster in training camp, adding a new player for a second straight day.

Defensive back Henry Black has signed a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Tight end Brayden Lenius was let go in a corresponding move.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Black signing comes a day after defensive tackle Darrion Daniels joined the squad.

Black adds depth to the safety corps and special teams. He also brings a little bit of experience. He spent the 2020 and '21 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He played eight games that first season and a full season in the second, totaling 38 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

He signed with the New York Giants this offseason but was released by that team on Tuesday. Black became a Falcon a few days later. The safety room is pretty packed already, with Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins as young, ascending players and Erik Harris and Dean Marlowe as savvy, experienced veterans.

He'll have to earn a role on the squad this preseason, with all summer to do so.

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Todd McClure: Ring of Honor induction something 'I'll cherish the rest of my life'

Former Falcons offensive lineman will be added to Ring of Honor during Panthers game on Oct. 30

news

Camp Report: Falcons VP of player personnel Kyle Smith talks 'churning the roster'

Plus a look at the segment of practice that set the tone for the day, as well as where the offensive line stands on Day 2.

news

Todd McClure to join Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor in 2022

The legendary Falcon started 195 of 198 games over 13 seasons in Atlanta

news

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on first day of training camp, learning from experienced edge rushers

Penn State alum ready to learn, develop, heading into rookie season

news

Dan Reeves, Tommy Nobis named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Reeves and Nobis are finalists in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories.

news

Falcons sign defensive tackle to one-year deal

The Falcons add Darrion Daniels to the mix along the defensive front

news

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Tori shares her notes and observations from Day 1. She also catches up with QBs coach Charles London to discuss where Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are as the preseason gets underway.

news

What you need to know about Falcons 2022 training camp

A full list of open practices, cut-down dates and what to watch for this summer

news

Training camp storylines: The long-term future of the quarterback position is unknown, but in the short-term? It makes sense

Marcus Mariota is looking for a resurgence in his career. Can it happen during a transitional year in Atlanta?

news

Report: Julio Jones makes return to the NFC South with Buccaneers

The 33-year-old veteran reportedly signed one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

news

'I have a record to break, man': Why Cordarrelle Patterson wants to keep returning kicks

One more kickoff return TD would give Patterson sole possession of the all-time record

Top News

Camp Report: Falcons VP of player personnel Kyle Smith talks 'churning the roster'

Falcons sign free-agent safety, adding former Packer to secondary mix

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on first day of training camp, learning from experienced edge rushers

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Advertising