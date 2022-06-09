'Leveling up': Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins working together to prep for golden opportunity

It's an important part of the job during the offseason program, when scheme installation and mastery take center stage.

It's vital for two talents who could be the Falcons' present and future at their positions.

Hawkins enters his third NFL season, ready to capture a significant role after showing prolonged flashes of quality play in 2021. Grant played some safety, more in the slot and a ton on special teams during his rookie year but will compete to become a three-down presence at his primary position. They are finding greater sync on the field, an encouraging sign at this stage.

"I think we've got two good young safeties who are going to get their opportunity, now, this year," Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said during an April interview on 92.9-FM The Game in Atlanta.

Significant roles are earned around here, never given. Grant and Hawkins understand that, and are working to capitalize on a chance to start.

"It's a blessing and a challenge," Grant said. "Now you have to step up to the plate, show what you've been working on and do what you came here to do. The blessing is knowing they have that confidence in us. The challenge is to go out there, earn the role and be the starters right now."

They appreciate Pees' kind words and value them, but know they must prove themselves throughout the spring, summer and deep into the fall or hungry, experienced veterans Erik Harris and/or Dean Marlowe will step right in.

"Hearing things [Pees said] is cool, but it can't change your grind and how you approach things," Hawkins said. "You still need that resolve. You still have to work to get better and earn it every day. We have to sharpen our tools so we can put our best foot forward, not only for ourselves but also for the team. That's the main thing."

Another key to the position, Hawkins, says, is being a "problem solver."

They can make up for mistakes in front of them, or identify how to help a teammate needing some assistance. That can turn a decent gain into a coveted defensive stop. A mistake in the back, however, can spell huge trouble.