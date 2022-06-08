Bair Mail: Which receivers will make the 53-man roster?

The Tori Takeover returns. 

Jun 08, 2022 at 11:59 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Greetings. It's Tori - not Scott - writing to you on this fine Wednesday. I am back with another Tori Takeover of Bair Mail. I know you've missed me. And if you didn't miss me, don't tell me.

We're a week out from the start of mandatory minicamp, and I know you're curious about what we'll see during said camp. Again, if you're not, don't tell me. Ignorance is bliss and I will continue thinking that you're as excited for these practices as I am.

Anyways, I am going off on a tangent. Let's get into your questions before I figure out a way to relate Top Gun: Maverick to the Falcons 2022 roster.

John B. from South Carolina

At this point in the offseason I really don't know which position group I think is the strongest heading into the 2022 season. Maybe it's because there are so many new players? I don't know. My question is exactly that. Which position group do you think is the strongest this year?

Thanks for the question, John. I have actually pondered this question a couple times over the course of OTAs. I tend to lean towards cornerback if I am being honest. I have said this (and written it) many times that I think the AJ Terrell/Casey Hayward pairing at corner is going to be fun to watch. Hayward's signing was one of my favorites of the entire offseason, and we all know what Terrell can do. When we finally see them work opposite each other I think we will see how strong that pairing can be.

AF_20220601_Practice_SL4_9527
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Spencer R. from Virginia

I wasn't able to make it to the Falcons open practice at MBS but I did watch all the videos (and listened to the podcast, too, which was a lot of fun btw). I was very interested in Arthur Smith's explanation about why they are carrying so many receivers right now vs. not as many linemen. I think Tori wrote about it. Anyways, I am just curious how many you'll think they'll actually carry into the season and who they'll be?

OK. Three things Spencer.

1) Thank you for listening to the podcast with AJ Terrell. I seriously had so much fun that day. I am hoping we can do more podcasts like that one in the future.

2) I did, in fact, write that story. We got a little deep in the woods of roster construction for that one but I think it explains the thought-process well enough. If you need a refresher on what Spencer is asking, click here.

3) Now, the answer to your actual question. There's a lot that can happen between now and the start of the season, so I wouldn't read too much into my answer. However, I think the Falcons will carry five wide receivers on the 53-man roster. If I am guessing right now those five will be: Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate and Frank Darby. Again, that's just a guess. My player combination and number of receivers could change 10 times before we even get to training camp, let alone Week 1. I know five doesn't seem like a lot but remember: Kyle Pitts is a tight end and Cordarrelle Patterson is a running back on the depth chart, but they are just as much a part of the pass game as any of the receivers.

Nick M. from Chicago

The videos the team has been posting on social media are so fun. The Question of the Day! I look forward to a new one every time they post, and with so many new guys I legit have no idea anything about them so it's good to see their personalities! Can we get a sneak peek of the questions to come?

I am so glad we got this question! These are some of my favorite pieces of content the social team has put together this offseason (outside of Tiny Koo, of course). I don't think I can give you too many spoilers, but perhaps I will give you one: Wednesday night's video will be, "If you could be any animal, which animal would you be?" There are more in the can but that's the one that you'll get to see soon!

And no one asked, but I would choose a dolphin.

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'The expectation is high for all of us': Lorenzo Carter on new-look Falcons edge rushers

University of Georgia product sees potential in young position group

news

'DeAngelo, line up there and sic 'em': How the Falcons decided on DeAngelo Malone in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Western Kentucky edge rusher holds the school record in sacks. His production caught the eye of a Falcons team in need of some pass rush juice.

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith entering his second Falcons season

We also talk about offensive line importance, competition in this Monday mailbag

news

'You need people like that': Kirsten Grohs plays vital role in Falcons roster construction

Falcons manager of football administration lays foundation for contract talks, so much more

news

Why are the Falcons stockpiling pass catchers? Arthur Smith explains

The Falcons have 13 wide receivers and seven tight ends on the roster. Why so many?

news

"You see a different player and mindset": Arthur Smith talks Kyle Pitts expectations

At the Falcons open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans got to see Pitts and a new-look tight end position group work.

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier by the numbers, Desmond Ridder, TaQuon Graham, Marlon Davidson and Kaleb McGary

Your offseason questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

news

Former Falcons center Alex Mack announces retirement

Seven-time Pro Bowler played five seasons in Atlanta, helped Falcons reach Super Bowl

news

Which position will be hotly contested this summer? -- Question of the Week

Scott and Tori discuss the position they're watching closely during OTAs.

news

Falcons bring in receiver with Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith ties

Cameron Batson joins the Falcons after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Isaiah Oliver back from injury with something to prove

The Falcons nickel talks recovery, rehab and why he signed a one-year, prove-it deal to return to Atlanta in 2022.

Top News

'The expectation is high for all of us': Lorenzo Carter on new-look Falcons edge rushers

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith entering his second Falcons season

A.J. Terrell joins a live episode at Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

'You need people like that': Kirsten Grohs plays vital role in Falcons roster construction

Advertising