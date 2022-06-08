Bair Mail: Which receivers will make the 53-man roster?

Spencer R. from Virginia

I wasn't able to make it to the Falcons open practice at MBS but I did watch all the videos (and listened to the podcast, too, which was a lot of fun btw). I was very interested in Arthur Smith's explanation about why they are carrying so many receivers right now vs. not as many linemen. I think Tori wrote about it. Anyways, I am just curious how many you'll think they'll actually carry into the season and who they'll be?

OK. Three things Spencer.

1) Thank you for listening to the podcast with AJ Terrell. I seriously had so much fun that day. I am hoping we can do more podcasts like that one in the future.

2) I did, in fact, write that story. We got a little deep in the woods of roster construction for that one but I think it explains the thought-process well enough. If you need a refresher on what Spencer is asking, click here.

3) Now, the answer to your actual question. There's a lot that can happen between now and the start of the season, so I wouldn't read too much into my answer. However, I think the Falcons will carry five wide receivers on the 53-man roster. If I am guessing right now those five will be: Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate and Frank Darby. Again, that's just a guess. My player combination and number of receivers could change 10 times before we even get to training camp, let alone Week 1. I know five doesn't seem like a lot but remember: Kyle Pitts is a tight end and Cordarrelle Patterson is a running back on the depth chart, but they are just as much a part of the pass game as any of the receivers.

Nick M. from Chicago

The videos the team has been posting on social media are so fun. The Question of the Day! I look forward to a new one every time they post, and with so many new guys I legit have no idea anything about them so it's good to see their personalities! Can we get a sneak peek of the questions to come?

I am so glad we got this question! These are some of my favorite pieces of content the social team has put together this offseason (outside of Tiny Koo, of course). I don't think I can give you too many spoilers, but perhaps I will give you one: Wednesday night's video will be, "If you could be any animal, which animal would you be?" There are more in the can but that's the one that you'll get to see soon!