Dan Reeves, Tommy Nobis named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 

Reeves and Nobis are finalists in the Seniors and Coach/Contributor categories. 

Jul 27, 2022 at 03:00 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

20220727_nobis_reeves_16x9

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee and its Coach/Contributor Committee have announced the finalists for their respective categories with Dan Reeves and Tommy Nobis making the cut.

The Seniors Committee will meet on August 16 to discuss the finalists and vote to send three seniors to the full 49-person Selection Committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023. Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at said meeting.

The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet to discuss the coaching finalist before sending one coach's name for consideration as a member of the Class of 2023.

Here is a short bio of Reeves' and Nobis' career highlights:

Dan Reeves: Head coach of the Denver Broncos (1981-1992), New York Giants (1993-96) and the Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003). In 23 seasons, posted an overall record of 201-174-2.

Tommy Nobis (Linebacker, 1966-1976): Nobis was the first player the expansion Atlanta Falcons drafted and played his entire career in Atlanta. He won NFL Rookie of the Year, played in five Pro Bowls, selected first-team All-Pro (1967) and is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s.

af-21_PSL-Benefits-Web-Graphic

The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back

We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.

View Benefits Request Info

Related Content

news

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on first day of training camp, learning from experienced edge rushers

Penn State alum ready to learn, develop, heading into rookie season

news

Falcons sign defensive tackle to one-year deal

The Falcons add Darrion Daniels to the mix along the defensive front

news

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Tori shares her notes and observations from Day 1. She also catches up with QBs coach Charles London to discuss where Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are as the preseason gets underway.

news

What you need to know about Falcons 2022 training camp

A full list of open practices, cut-down dates and what to watch for this summer

news

Training camp storylines: The long-term future of the quarterback position is unknown, but in the short-term? It makes sense

Marcus Mariota is looking for a resurgence in his career. Can it happen during a transitional year in Atlanta?

news

Report: Julio Jones makes return to the NFC South with Buccaneers

The 33-year-old veteran reportedly signed one-year deal with Tampa Bay.

news

'I have a record to break, man': Why Cordarrelle Patterson wants to keep returning kicks

One more kickoff return TD would give Patterson sole possession of the all-time record

news

Chris Lindstrom on rookies, a new quarterback and prospects of a long-term deal

Falcons exercised Lindstrom's fifth-year option this spring

news

Falcons make personnel staff changes

news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts in the red zone, Bryan Edwards, Arthur Smith using Marcus Mariota's speed and more

We also discuss Drake London, and which former Falcon we'd like to bring back in 2022 in this Tuesday mailbag

news

Training camp storylines: Pass rush will be a heavy focus for Dean Pees going into training camp

Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and Ta'Quon Graham must help Grady Jarrett rushing the passer

Top News

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Atlanta Falcons are ready for work | AT&T Training Camp Highlights

Dan Reeves, Tommy Nobis named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Falcons sign defensive tackle to one-year deal

Advertising