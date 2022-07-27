Dan Reeves, Tommy Nobis named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee and its Coach/Contributor Committee have announced the finalists for their respective categories with Dan Reeves and Tommy Nobis making the cut.
The Seniors Committee will meet on August 16 to discuss the finalists and vote to send three seniors to the full 49-person Selection Committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023. Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at said meeting.
The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet to discuss the coaching finalist before sending one coach's name for consideration as a member of the Class of 2023.
Here is a short bio of Reeves' and Nobis' career highlights:
Dan Reeves: Head coach of the Denver Broncos (1981-1992), New York Giants (1993-96) and the Atlanta Falcons (1997-2003). In 23 seasons, posted an overall record of 201-174-2.
Tommy Nobis (Linebacker, 1966-1976): Nobis was the first player the expansion Atlanta Falcons drafted and played his entire career in Atlanta. He won NFL Rookie of the Year, played in five Pro Bowls, selected first-team All-Pro (1967) and is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s.
