Why Dean Pees' post-practice speech on a defensive culture shift matters

Can we be real for a second? When people think of the Atlanta Falcons over the last 20 years, what do they think of? Chances are they do not think of the Falcons defense.

Right? Can we agree on that?

They'll think of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Michael Vick and Roddy White and Tony Gonzalez. Currently, Kyle Pitts and Drake London may come to mind. And I don't think it's an exaggeration to say so.

But what of the defense? Honestly, not a whole lot, right? Because what do you think of when you think about Atlanta's defense? Is the defensive reputation of the Falcons franchise of the last couple decades just a shrug and a, 'Yeah, but we had Mike Vick, though.'

You don't think a long-time defensive coordinator like Dean Pees knows what the reputation of the unit he took over in Atlanta is? He does.

RELATED CONTENT:

The last thing I want to do as a writer is get in the way of my subject's message. That's not what I am going to do here. So, here's what Pees said. Unfiltered, and unedited.

Read it. It's important because of its implications:

"We've talked about it before. We talked about it a little bit last spring. We're changing the culture around this daggum place and it's not going to be mediocre. It's not going to be average. It's not going to be in the bottom half of the league like it's been 15 out of the last 20 years. Sick of that crap. We've got to take charge and it's not going to be anybody else to do it but us. OK? I'm tired of everybody telling us how bad we are because after a while you start believing it. Just like they say you never tell your children stuff like (that). You get mad at a teacher telling some kid he's stupid, right? Don't ever tell somebody that because pretty soon they start believing it. Guys around here on defense sometimes believe that 15th is OK or whatever. Been in the Top 10 one time out of the last 20 years. That bullshit's over. Sorry, I'm getting fired up today but I'm getting tired of this crap. We're going to change the culture of the defense around this freaking place."

"People are going to start talking about the Atlanta defense like they did Baltimore, like they did at New England. It's going to be the same shit around here. Excuse me. I'm sorry for swearing."

Truth be told, I'm not.

If you want your players to be impassioned - to play with passion and swagger and all the things that make a defense great - doesn't that passion have to start somewhere? Perhaps it begins with a coach who's not silent or willing to sit in mediocrity? Sure it does.