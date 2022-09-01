Falcons place players on injured reserve, re-sign others

As for the new additions to the Falcons in-season injured reserve list, Davidson has been battling a knee injury throughout majority of the Falcons preseason. On the day the Falcons traveled to New York to play the Jets on Monday night, Davidson reportedly was having his knee scoped . He has not returned to the field since.

Meanwhile, Mayfield has been battling a lower back issue that has lingered since the second week of training camp. Mayfield missed a couple camp practices early, but was able to play in the first two preseason games for the Falcons. The former starting left guard did not participate in the second day of the Falcons joint practices last week, nor did he play in the final preseason game on Saturday. At the time, Arthur Smith said he was sick. When Mayfield, again, did not participate in Monday's practice, Smith said while he was still sick he was (notably) still working through that lower back injury. It's one that has now landed him on IR.