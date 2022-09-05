Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Falcons RB corps and more

Happy Labor Day, everyone! Hopefully you're reading this on your phone, relaxing on a comfy couch or at a backyard bar-be-que – unless you're in the Atlanta area, where it has been raining off and on for days. Boo. – or at a fantasy football draft with your pick a long ways off.

I just did one, and I ended up with Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson, both of whom were available far later than they should've been.

No matter what you're doing, enjoy the down time. We're here in Flowery Branch with a full slate of content for you on what's essentially a bonus practice before Saints game week work cranks up on Wednesday.

Let's get to your question about the Falcons, who are less than a week away from facing the Saints in this Monday Bair Mail.

Dennis DiCicco from Suwanee, Ga.

I try to read as much as I can about the Falcons. There is very little to find about Drake London. Falcon fans are intrigued by his potential. Please tell us anything. What's the latest on him. Is he playing in our first game, is he health and what do you expect from him?

Bair: There hasn't been much to write about Drake London lately, because he hasn't played or practiced since hurting his knee in the preseason opener. The Falcons aren't required to provide injury updates during the preseason, so there's little information available about his status or the extent of his injury beyond the fact it isn’t considered long-term.

Will be play in Week 1? I would be surprised if he doesn't, but we'll know more Monday or Wednesday, if he's on the practice field or not. He'll need at least some ramp up period, and a full week would be ideal for a rookie without tons of experience.