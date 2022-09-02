Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Qadree Ollison cut, Damien Williams, Marcus Mariota and more

Karl Jones from Buford, Ga.

I'm disappointed with the Ollison cut. I feel like this could have been a great year for him as a backup. I haven't seen much about the performance of Damien Williams during camp, but he was always considered a lock over Ollison and Huntley. Was it his experience that gave him the upper hand or did he just look better?

Bair: Qadree Ollison was in a tough position, the odd man out in a competitive running back room. Despite having his best preseason, while showing improved burst and short-area quickness, his rushing style was a bit too similar to fifth-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Allgeier, which made him expendable.

Regarding Damien Williams, his experience and style made him a lock. You didn't see him much in the preseason because the team wanted to make sure one of their primary runners didn't take a ton of hits this summer. He's a versatile talent who can run between the tackles and be an asset as a receiver out of the backfield, providing options and unpredictability when he's in the game.

JC Daniel from Savannah, Ga.

We are lucky to have our two quarterbacks, and I also think Mariota is motivated and extremely talented. Why are people quick to say he is the bridge QB?

Bair: I think Marcus Mariota is often labelled a bridge quarterback because of his starting experience, recent status as a backup and his contract. He's here on a two-year deal that can be escaped in 2023, so the Falcons can move on if Desmond Ridder takes command of the starting gig.

I would push back against that notion, however. He's only 28. There's plenty of NFL football left in him, especially at that position. He's also an amazing athlete, someone who could be impactful if he can put it all together and re-establish himself as an NFL starter.