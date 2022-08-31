Falcons add eight more players to practice squad

Falcons announce Frank Darby, Caleb Huntley, Justin Shaffer and five more have officially joined the practice squad in Atlanta. 

Aug 31, 2022 at 01:43 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021.
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair

The Falcons have signed eight more players to the practice squad, the organization announced on Wednesday. This comes after the Falcons announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Atlanta also announced the signing of TE MyCole Pruitt, S Teez Tabor, WR Cam Batson and WR Josh Ali to the practice squad earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Here is the second list of the Falcons practice squad players:

Table inside Article
Pos.NameHeightWeightExp.College
OLJustin Shaffer6-4330RGeorgia
RBCaleb Huntley5-102291Ball State
DLDerrick Tangelo6-1296RPenn State
OLBJordan Brailford6-32522Oklahoma State
CBMatt Hankins6-1185RIowa
OLTyler Vrabel6-6315RBoston College
OLRyan Neuzil6-32901Appalachian State
WRFrank Darby6-12002Arizona State

Per NFL rules for the 2022 season, a practice squad player can be elevated for a maximum of three regular season games. Upon a fourth elevation, the team must sign the player to the active 53-man roster. A team's practice squad can consist of up to 16 players, an increase from 12 the year before.

Teams can have up to 10 players on the practice squad with two or fewer seasons in the league, and up to six players with unlimited seasons in the league. A practice squad player is eligible to negotiate and sign to any team's active roster at any time during the regular season. However, said player is not allowed to sign to another team's practice squad.

Initial 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the initial 53-man roster for 2022.

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford (37) works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Dee Alford (37) works out at Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 stretches before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walks out to warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walks out to warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #90 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, July 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 laughs on the sidelines during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 laughs on the sidelines during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks onto the field after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 walks onto the field after halftime during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, August 12, 2022. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia on Thursday, August 25, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Germain Ifedi #74 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Deion Jones #45 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 signs autographs after AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 signs autographs after AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Saturday, August 20, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons free safety Dean Marlowe #21 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #48 during joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs onto the field during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13 looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 22, 2022. (Photo by Gabby Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabby Ricciardi/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during rookie minicamp practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during rookie minicamp practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush #94 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during an AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks off the field after joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 walks off the field after joint practice with the New York Jets at New York Jets Training Facility in Florham Park, New Jersey on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams #6 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 stands for the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
