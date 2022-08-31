Falcons add eight more players to practice squad

The Falcons have signed eight more players to the practice squad, the organization announced on Wednesday. This comes after the Falcons announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.
Atlanta also announced the signing of TE MyCole Pruitt, S Teez Tabor, WR Cam Batson and WR Josh Ali to the practice squad earlier in the day on Wednesday.
Here is the second list of the Falcons practice squad players:
|Pos.
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Exp.
|College
|OL
|Justin Shaffer
|6-4
|330
|R
|Georgia
|RB
|Caleb Huntley
|5-10
|229
|1
|Ball State
|DL
|Derrick Tangelo
|6-1
|296
|R
|Penn State
|OLB
|Jordan Brailford
|6-3
|252
|2
|Oklahoma State
|CB
|Matt Hankins
|6-1
|185
|R
|Iowa
|OL
|Tyler Vrabel
|6-6
|315
|R
|Boston College
|OL
|Ryan Neuzil
|6-3
|290
|1
|Appalachian State
|WR
|Frank Darby
|6-1
|200
|2
|Arizona State
Per NFL rules for the 2022 season, a practice squad player can be elevated for a maximum of three regular season games. Upon a fourth elevation, the team must sign the player to the active 53-man roster. A team's practice squad can consist of up to 16 players, an increase from 12 the year before.
Teams can have up to 10 players on the practice squad with two or fewer seasons in the league, and up to six players with unlimited seasons in the league. A practice squad player is eligible to negotiate and sign to any team's active roster at any time during the regular season. However, said player is not allowed to sign to another team's practice squad.
We take a look at the initial 53-man roster for 2022.
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!